- USD/CAD failed to capitalize on its intraday modest gains to the highest level since March 17.
- Rebounding crude oil prices underpinned the loonie and acted as a headwind for the major.
- Sustained USD buying helped limit any deeper losses as investors await the key US CPI report.
The USD/CAD pair struggled to preserve its intraday gains to a near four-week high and retreated to the daily low, around the 1.2630-1.2625 region heading into the North American session.
A goodish recovery in crude oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and acted as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair. On the other hand, the US dollar stood tall near its highest level since May 2020 amid the prospects for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed. This should help limit deeper losses for spot prices ahead of the crucial US consumer inflation figures, scheduled for release at 12:30 GMT.
From a technical perspective, the overnight sustained strength above the 1.2600 mark and a subsequent move beyond the very important 200-day SMA favours bullish traders. The constructive outlook is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction. The technical setup suggests that the USD/CAD pair might have formed a temporary bottom near the 1.2400 round figure.
That said, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the daily swing high - the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.2901-1.2403 fall - before positioning for any further gains. The USD/CAD pair could then accelerate the momentum towards reclaiming the 1.2700 round-figure mark en-route the next relevant hurdle near the 1.2715-1.2720 region, or the 61.8% Fibo. level.
On the flip side, the 1.2600 mark, or the 38.2% Fibo. level, now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 1.2555 region and the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 1.2525 area. A convincing breakthrough, leading to subsequent weakness below the 1.2500 psychological mark, will make the USD/CAD pair vulnerable to slide back to challenge the YTD low, around the 1.2400 mark.
USD/CAD daily chart
Key levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2631
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.2632
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2561
|Daily SMA50
|1.2665
|Daily SMA100
|1.269
|Daily SMA200
|1.2624
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2641
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2566
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2619
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2403
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2901
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2612
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2595
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2585
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2539
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2511
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.266
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2688
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2734
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
