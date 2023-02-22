USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls have the upper hand above 100 DMA, FOMC minutes awaited

- USD/CAD pulls back from its highest level since January touched earlier this Wednesday.
- Sliding Oil prices undermine the Loonie and help limit the downside amid a bullish USD.
- The setup supports prospects for additional gains, though bulls await the FOMC minutes.
The USD/CAD pair retreats from the 1.3560 area, or the highest level since January 6 touched this Wednesday and drops to a fresh daily low in the last hour. Spot prices, however, quickly recover a few pips and hold steady around the 1.3535 region during the early North American session.
The US Dollar remains pinned near a multi-week high amid growing acceptance that the Fed will stick to its hawkish stance. Apart from this, bearish Crude Oil prices undermine the commodity-linked Loonie and act as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. Bulls, however, refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of the FOMC meeting minutes, due for release later during the US session.
From a technical perspective, the overnight strong rally and a daily close above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) validated the recent bullish breakout through a descending trend channel. Adding to this, oscillators on the daily chart have been gaining positive traction and support prospects for a move towards reclaiming the 1.3600 mark, en route to the YTD peak around the 1.3680-1.3685 area touched in January.
On the flip side, the daily swing low, around the 1.3515 area, coinciding with the 100-day SMA, now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any further decline below the 1.3500 mark might be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain limited near the 1.3445-1.3440 horizontal zone. The latter should act as a pivotal point, which if broken might prompt technical selling and pave the way for deeper losses.
The USD/CAD pair could then slide towards the 1.3400 round figure. The corrective pullback could get extended further towards the next relevant support near the 1.3330-1.3325 area and the 1.3300 mark. Bears might eventually aim to challenge last week's swing low, around the 1.3275-1.3270 region.
USD/CAD daily cahrt
Key levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3536
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3537
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.339
|Daily SMA50
|1.3466
|Daily SMA100
|1.3516
|Daily SMA200
|1.3253
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3549
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3441
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3538
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3274
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3685
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.33
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3508
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3483
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3469
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3401
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3361
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3577
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3617
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3685
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
