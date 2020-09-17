USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls finally catching a break?

- USD/CAD bulls taking back the baton and breaking resistance.
- Bullish conditions on the daily chart favour a bias to the target.
In what has been a gruelling sideways chop, the price is finally making a more of a decisive move to the upside against a bullish backdrop on the longer-term time frames.
At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at the highest level since September 11th and testing the 1.32 area with a high of 1.3206.
The following offers a bullish bias and offers yet another opportunity to take advantage of a bullish environment on the 4Hr time frame to catch what is expected to be a bullish wave and completion of a bullish reverse head and shoulders.
Starting with the prior 4HR analysis from an earlier article, that can be read here, USD/CAD continues to tread dynamic trendline support, bulls eye 1.33 area, the bulls have bust out from below the resistance:
A buy limit order can now be placed at 1.3181 support structure with a stop at 1.3143.
Update: Order filled, monitoring for breakeven
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
