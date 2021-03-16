USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls eye a 38.2% Fibo retracement

- USD/CAD could be due for an upside correction within a strong monthly downtrend.
- The daily chart offers an alignment of structure and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.
From a positioning perspective, the CAD is a little rich at this juncture and the US dollar is picking up the bid from both a spot and futures onlook.
CAD net long positions dropped back having jumped higher this previous week while net USD short positions shrunk for a third consecutive week.
This aligns with an overstretched spot market to the downside and the following illustrates where the next bullish move could arise from a break of lower time frame resistance.
USD/CAD daily chart
The daily chart shows an overextended move to the downside and a correction could be on the cards.
Bulls can target the prior lows that meet a 38.2% Fibo.
30-min chart
As for the lower time frames, they are highly bearish still.
However, a break of immediate resistance will throw the 8 through the 21 moving average in a bullish crossover and take Momentum into positive territory.
At such a point, bulls will seek to engage and target the 38.2% Fibo of the daily bearish impulse.
