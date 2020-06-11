USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls eye 1.3500 on the break of weekly falling trendline

- USD/CAD carries recovery moves from 1.3316 to clear short-term upside barrier.
- The quote takes the bids near two-day top amid bullish MACD signals.
- March month low offers strong downside support below 1.3360/55.
USD/CAD is rising to 1.3475, up 0.47% on a day, ahead of the European session on Thursday. The pair Loonie pair’s run-up takes clues from its ability to cross a falling trend line from June 06. Also favoring the buyers could be the bullish MACD conditions.
Against this backdrop, the quote escalates the pullback from 1.3316 towards 1.3500. However, multiple stops around 1.3480/85 might question the immediate upside.
In a case where the USD/CAD prices remain strong beyond 1.3500, June 03 top near 1.3575 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of May 29 to June 10 fall, at 1.3635, could lure the optimists.
Meanwhile, the pair’s downside break below the previous resistance line, at 1.3445 now, could recall 1.3400 and 1.3360/55 on the charts.
During the bears’ dominance past-1.3355, March 2020 low near 1.3315 becomes the key as a break of which can divert sellers toward 1.3200 threshold.
USD/CAD hourly chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3478
|Today Daily Change
|66 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49%
|Today daily open
|1.3412
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3734
|Daily SMA50
|1.3922
|Daily SMA100
|1.3751
|Daily SMA200
|1.3465
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3438
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3316
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3802
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3392
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4173
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3715
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3362
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3391
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3339
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3266
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3217
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3461
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3511
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3584
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
