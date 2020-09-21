USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls cheer inverse head-and-shoulders confirmation to attack 1.3300

  • USD/CAD keeps the 25-pip range between 1.3295 and 1.3320 while probing the August 12 high.
  • Buyers rely on the confirmation of a bullish chart pattern, 50-day SMA also strengthens the neckline support.

USD/CAD seesaws around 1.3310 amid the initial Asian trading on Tuesday. The loonie major confirmed a bullish chart pattern the previous day while rising to the highest in over 1.5 months.

Considering the absence of the overbought RSI conditions and sustained trading beyond the neckline of stated inverse head-and-shoulders, bulls are likely to keep reins.

As a result, August month’s top near 1.3400 becomes the immediate resistance on optimists’ radar whereas the July 30 peak around 1.3460 can challenge the buyers afterward.

If at all USD/CAD remains positive beyond 1.3460, the late-June bottom surrounding 1.3485 can offer an intermediate halt during the rise to the 1.3500 threshold.

Alternatively, the pair’s 50-day SMA adds strength to the 1.3265/45 neckline area that becomes the key support for sellers to watch.

Should USD/CAD prices drop below 1.3245 on a daily closing, the mid-September bottom close to 1.3130/25 will be in the spotlight.

USD/CAD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3304
Today Daily Change 99 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.75%
Today daily open 1.3205
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3144
Daily SMA50 1.3278
Daily SMA100 1.3499
Daily SMA200 1.352
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3209
Previous Daily Low 1.3137
Previous Weekly High 1.3247
Previous Weekly Low 1.3128
Previous Monthly High 1.3451
Previous Monthly Low 1.302
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3182
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3165
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3158
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3112
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3087
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.323
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3255
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3301

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

