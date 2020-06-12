USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls cheer break of 200-day EMA above 1.3600

- USD/CAD extends Wednesday’s pullback to probe the highest levels since June 01.
- Normal RSI conditions join a sustained break of key EMA to favor the buyers.
- 100-day EMA, the three-month-old falling trend line on the bulls’ radars.
Despite recently stepping back from 1.3667, the nine-day high, USD/CAD prints 0.13% gains while taking rounds to 1.3650 during Friday’s Asian session. The quote’s ability to successfully break 100-day EMA gains support from RSI conditions to keep the bulls hopeful.
As a result, the pairs’ further run-up towards a 100-day EMA level around 1.3730 could be anticipated. However, a falling trend line from March 19, at 1.3870, might challenge the quote additional north-run.
It should be noted that the monthly high around 1.3800 could work as a buffer between 1.3730 and 1.3870.
Meanwhile, the pair’s daily closing below 100-day EMA level of 1.3575 might avail 1.3430 as an intermediate halt before revisiting the monthly bottom close to 1.3315.
If at all the bears refrain from respecting 1.3315 rest-points, February month’s low near 1.3200 could return to the charts.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3649
|Today Daily Change
|20 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|1.3629
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3713
|Daily SMA50
|1.3911
|Daily SMA100
|1.3756
|Daily SMA200
|1.3467
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3632
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3398
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3802
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3392
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4173
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3715
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3543
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3487
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3474
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3319
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.324
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3708
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3787
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3942
