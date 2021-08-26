USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls challenge 20-day SMA below 1.2600

USD/CAD trades higher in the Asian session on Thursday.

Additional gains for the pair if price decisively breaks 1.2600.

Momentum oscillator holds onto the overbought zone with a bearish stance.

USD/CAD accumulates minor gains in the Asian trading session. The pair hovers in a very narrow trade band with a positive bias.

At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2599, up 0.07% for the day.

USD/CAD daily chart

On the daily chart, the USD/CAD pair has been under corrective mode after testing the high of 1.2949 on August 20. USD/CAD met some support near the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.2585.

If price is sustained above the intraday high, it could break move back to the previous day’s high of 1.2643.

Being said, USD/CAD bulls would further be encouraged to testify the 1.2720 horizontal resistance level followed by the August 23 high of 1.2833.

Alternatively, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator holds onto the positive territory but with receding momentum. Any downtick would amplify the selling pressure toward the low August 17 at 1.2569.

A break and daily close below the mentioned level would further encouraged the bears to testify the 1.2510 horizontal support level.

As price approaches toward the 1.2500 mark, a close below this level would mean an August 2 low of 1.2453 for bears.

USD/CAD additional levels

USD/CAD Overview Today last price 1.2601 Today Daily Change 0.0010 Today Daily Change % 0.08 Today daily open 1.2591 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2578 Daily SMA50 1.2512 Daily SMA100 1.2377 Daily SMA200 1.2548 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2643 Previous Daily Low 1.2587 Previous Weekly High 1.2949 Previous Weekly Low 1.2512 Previous Monthly High 1.2808 Previous Monthly Low 1.2303 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2622 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2608 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.257 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.255 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2514 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2627 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2663 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2684



