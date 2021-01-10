USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls battle short-term falling trend line above 1.2700

  • USD/CAD picks up bids after rising for two consecutive days.
  • Normal RSI conditions, sustained recovery moves from 1.2630 favor bulls.
  • Key SMAs add to upside filters above three-week-old resistance line.

USD/CAD rises to 1.2715, up 0.05% intraday, during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the loonie pair extends the latest corrective pullback from 1.2630, marked on late-Wednesday, towards a downward sloping trend line from December 22.

Considering the absence of overbought RSI conditions, coupled with the latest recovery moves, USD/CAD is likely to cross the stated resistance line, at 1.2725 now, while eyeing the 50-day SMA level of 1.2730.

However, 100-bar SMA near 1.2775 and a monthly high around 1.2800 will be tough challenges for the USD/CAD buyers past-1.2730.

On the contrary, the 1.2700 round-figure and an upward sloping trend line from last Wednesday, close to 1.2665, will be the key to watch for USD/CAD sellers during the fresh declines.

Though, any strong weakness past-1.2665 will need to break the recently flashed multi-month low of 1.2630 before convincing the medium-term bears.

Overall, USD/CAD is up for a corrective pullback but the bears haven’t yet accepted the defeat and hence traders should be cautious.

USD/CAD four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2726
Today Daily Change 26 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.20%
Today daily open 1.27
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2771
Daily SMA50 1.2907
Daily SMA100 1.3057
Daily SMA200 1.3367
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2743
Previous Daily Low 1.2659
Previous Weekly High 1.2798
Previous Weekly Low 1.263
Previous Monthly High 1.301
Previous Monthly Low 1.2688
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2711
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2691
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2658
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2616
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2573
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2742
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2785
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2827

 

 

