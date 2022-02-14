USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls await move beyond two-week-old trading range hurdle

- A combination of supporting factors pushed USD/CAD higher for the third successive day.
- Retreating oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive amid a stronger USD.
- Bulls, however, struggled to make it through an over two-week-old trading range resistance.
The USD/CAD pair built on last week's goodish recovery move from the 1.2635 area, or the monthly low and gained positive traction for the third successive day on Monday. The momentum pushed spot prices to over a one-week high and was sponsored by a combination of factors.
Despite escalating geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine, crude oil prices witnessed some profit-taking taking from a more than seven-year high. This, in turn, undermined the commodity-linked loonie and extended some support to the USD/CAD pair amid a broad-based US dollar strength.
Bulls, however, struggled to capitalize on the strength and the intraday positive move faltered near the 1.2780-1.2785 region. The said area marks the monthly high and the top end of a familiar trading range held over the past two weeks or so, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Given that technical indicators on the daily chart have just started gaining some positive traction, a convincing breakthrough will be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls. Some follow-through buying beyond the 1.2800 mark will reaffirm the constructive outlook and pave the way for a further appreciating move.
The next relevant resistance is pegged near the 1.2835 region, above which the USD/CAD pair could extend the momentum towards the 1.2900 mark, with some intermediate hurdle near the 1.2870-75 area.
On the flip side, the 1.2700 mark now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of Friday’s swing low, around the 1.2670-1.2665 region. This is followed by the 1.2635 area, or the monthly low, which if broken decisively will negate the near-term positive bias and make the USD/CAD pair vulnerable to slide further.
The downward trajectory could then drag spot prices below the 1.2600 mark, towards testing the 1.2570-1.2560 support and the very important 200-day SMA, around the 1.2520-1.2515 zone. This is followed by the key 1.2500 psychological mark, below which the USD/CAD pair could slide to the YTD low, around mid-1.2400s.
USD/CAD daily chart
Key technical levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2753
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2745
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2656
|Daily SMA50
|1.2707
|Daily SMA100
|1.2623
|Daily SMA200
|1.2527
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2754
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2669
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2756
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2636
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2814
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2722
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2701
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2691
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2638
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2607
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2776
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2807
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2861
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide to 1.1300, eyes on central bank speakers
EUR/USD continues to edge lower and tests 1.1300 on Monday as the risk-averse market environment allows the dollar to preserve its strength. Investors keep a close eye on Russia-Ukraine headlines while awaiting speeches by ECB President Lagarde and Fed's Bullard.
GBP/USD tests 1.3500 as safe-haven flows dominate markets
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level in a week near 1.3500 on Monday. Heightened fears over a military conflict between Russia and Ukraine force investors to seek refuge, allowing the dollar to outperform its risk-sensitive rivals.
Gold bulls eye test of Q4 2021 highs in $1877s on tense geopolitical backdrop
Spot gold is consolidating in the $1850-60 area after hitting fresh multi-month highs last Friday on geopolitical tensions. As concern about a potential Russian incursion into Ukraine mounts, risks seem tilted to the upside for gold.
Ethereum-killer Cardano might crash 20% as ADA revisits a support level twice
Cardano price failed to sustain its uptrend, resulting in a 37% correction over the past month. ADA could crash 20% to $0.80 if the $1 psychological level fails to hold up.
Alibaba sinks as Ukraine pressure sends fear through markets
NYSE:BABA fell alongside the broader markets on Friday as higher than expected inflation rates and an impending attack on Ukraine weighed on investors.