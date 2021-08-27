USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls attack 50-SMA on the way to 1.2700

- USD/CAD retreats from intraday top, edges higher of late.
- 50% Fibonacci retracement joins 50-SMA to challenge bulls.
- MACD conditions, sustained trading beyond 1.2585 support confluence keeps buyers hopeful.
USD/CAD buyers take a breather around 1.2685 during early Friday. The Loonie pair refreshes four-day high earlier in Asia but failed to cross 50-SMA, as well as 50% Fibonacci retracement of July–August upside.
Even so, bullish MACD signals and the pair’s ability to stay beyond convergence of 200-SMA and a monthly rising trend line, around 1.2585, favor buyers.
Hence, fresh buying can be witnessed on the clear break above 1.2690, targeting the weekly horizontal resistance area near 1.2815–20. However, the 1.2700 round figure may add filters to the north.
In a case where USD/CAD prices remain firm past 1.2820, the monthly high of 1.2950 and 1.3000 will be in focus.
On the contrary, a clear downside past 1.2585 support confluence will not hesitate to challenge the August 11 lows near 1.2490 ahead of targeting the monthly bottom close to 1.2450.
USD/CAD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Bulish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2685
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.2687
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.259
|Daily SMA50
|1.2518
|Daily SMA100
|1.2378
|Daily SMA200
|1.2546
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2696
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2586
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2949
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2512
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2303
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2654
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2628
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2617
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2547
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2508
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2726
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2766
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2836
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps back beyond 1.1750 with eyes on Fed Chair Powell
EUR/USD refreshes intraday high to 1.1760, up 0.05% on a day heading into Friday’s European session. The major currency pair snapped a four-day uptrend near the weekly high during the previous day as risk-off underpinned the US dollar.
GBP/USD: Sellers look for monthly support below 1.3700
GBP/USD prints minor losses on Friday in the Asian session. After falling nearly 90 pips in the overnight session, from the highs of 1.3768, the pair consolidates losses near the lower levels. On the daily chart, GBP/USD has recovered from the yearly lows on August 20 at 1.3602 to touch the high at around 1.3768.
EUR/USD jumps back beyond 1.1750 with eyes on Fed Chair Powell
EUR/USD refreshes intraday high to 1.1760, up 0.05% on a day heading into Friday’s European session. The major currency pair snapped a four-day uptrend near the weekly high during the previous day as risk-off underpinned the US dollar.
Analysts anticipate Ethereum supply shock after 100K ETH burned
More than 6% of Ethereum's total supply is staked in the ETH2 contract. Ethereum reserves on centralized exchanges have plunged to 18.98 million, and inflows have substantially reduced, leading to a supply shock. Ethereum's mean dollar invested age dips, indicating that dormant dollars invested in the altcoin have started circulating.
Powell needs to answer these three questions
The U.S. dollar traded sharply higher against all of the major currencies on Thursday on the back of stronger data. There was an upward revision to second quarter GDP and while the increase was less than expected, the direction of the adjustment was positive for the greenback.