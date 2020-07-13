USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls attack 1.3600 inside 12-day-old falling channel

By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD struggles to defy the pullback from 1.3612.
  • A clear break above the short-term channel will need validations from the key Fibonacci retracement levels.
  • 1.3490/85 can offer strong intermediate support ahead of the channel’s lower line.

USD/CAD wavers around 1.3605, after stepping back from 1.3612, during the early Asian session on Tuesday. In doing so, the pair attempts extension of the late-US session recovery from 1.3536. Though, a short-term descending trend channel formation keeps the bears hopeful.

As a result, the sellers will enter on the pair’s firm weakness below 1.3600 while aiming 1.3540 as an immediate target. However, multiple bounce-points around 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s May 22 to June 10 fall, around 1.3490/85, could challenge further downside.

Additionally, the support line of the mentioned channel, near 1.3465, becomes an extra hardship for the bears.

On the contrary, buyers will wait for a clear rise past-1.3620 level, comprising the channel’s upper line, to target a 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3681.

During the quote’s rise past-1.3681, the late-June top surrounding 1.3715 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement close to 1.3770 will be in the spotlight.

USD/CAD four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3606
Today Daily Change 16 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.12%
Today daily open 1.359
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3584
Daily SMA50 1.372
Daily SMA100 1.3827
Daily SMA200 1.3503
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3632
Previous Daily Low 1.3575
Previous Weekly High 1.3632
Previous Weekly Low 1.3491
Previous Monthly High 1.3802
Previous Monthly Low 1.3316
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.361
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3597
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3566
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3542
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.351
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3622
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3655
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3679

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

