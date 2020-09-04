USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls aim for 21-day SMA past-1.3100

- USD/CAD stays on the front foot following its break of the one-month-old falling trend line, 10-day SMA.
- MACD also turns the most bullish in seven weeks.
- Sellers may wait for a daily close below 1.3040 for fresh entries.
USD/CAD takes the bids near 1.3140, up 0.10% on a day, as markets in Tokyo open for Friday’s trading. The Loonie pair marked the heaviest gains since late-June the previous day while closing beyond a downward sloping trend line from August 10 and 10-day SMA.
Also portraying the strength of the upside momentum could be the strongest MACD histogram since July 17.
Hence, buyers are targeting a 21-day SMA level of 1.3186 during the further upside ahead of confronting the 1.3240/45 resistance zone comprising the late-August tops.
In a case where the bulls keep the reins after 1.3245, odds of witnessing the July month’s low near 1.3330 back to the chart can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, a daily closing below 10-day SMA, at 1.3119 now, can please sellers with the 1.3100 threshold.
However, the pair’s further downside will be questioned by 1.3050 and the latest multi-month low around 1.3000 psychological magnet.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3137
|Today Daily Change
|92 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.71%
|Today daily open
|1.3045
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3197
|Daily SMA50
|1.3381
|Daily SMA100
|1.3607
|Daily SMA200
|1.3524
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3096
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3038
|Previous Weekly High
|1.324
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3048
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.302
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.306
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3073
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3023
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3002
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2966
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3081
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3117
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3139
