USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls aim for 21-day SMA past-1.3100

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD stays on the front foot following its break of the one-month-old falling trend line, 10-day SMA.
  • MACD also turns the most bullish in seven weeks.
  • Sellers may wait for a daily close below 1.3040 for fresh entries.

USD/CAD takes the bids near 1.3140, up 0.10% on a day, as markets in Tokyo open for Friday’s trading. The Loonie pair marked the heaviest gains since late-June the previous day while closing beyond a downward sloping trend line from August 10 and 10-day SMA.

Also portraying the strength of the upside momentum could be the strongest MACD histogram since July 17.

Hence, buyers are targeting a 21-day SMA level of 1.3186 during the further upside ahead of confronting the 1.3240/45 resistance zone comprising the late-August tops.

In a case where the bulls keep the reins after 1.3245, odds of witnessing the July month’s low near 1.3330 back to the chart can’t be ruled out.

Alternatively, a daily closing below 10-day SMA, at 1.3119 now, can please sellers with the 1.3100 threshold.

However, the pair’s further downside will be questioned by 1.3050 and the latest multi-month low around 1.3000 psychological magnet.

USD/CAD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3137
Today Daily Change 92 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.71%
Today daily open 1.3045
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3197
Daily SMA50 1.3381
Daily SMA100 1.3607
Daily SMA200 1.3524
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3096
Previous Daily Low 1.3038
Previous Weekly High 1.324
Previous Weekly Low 1.3048
Previous Monthly High 1.3451
Previous Monthly Low 1.302
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.306
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3073
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3023
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3002
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2966
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3081
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3117
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3139

 

 

