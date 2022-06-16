  • USD/CAD finds support from USD rebound, WTI weakness.
  • The pair sights a potential bull pennant on the 4H chart.
  • 50 and 100 SMAs bullish crossover backs the upswing.

USD/CAD is holding higher ground near the mid-1.2900s, as bulls continue to capitalize on the risk-off flows-driven renewed US dollar upswing.

Meanwhile, the 1% drop in WTI prices, amid risk-aversion and a potential increase in the Russian oil output, weighs negatively on the resource-linked Canadian dollar. Therefore, USD/CAD cheers the oil price weakness heading into a bunch of the US housing and jobs data. Investors also look forward to the Canadian Wholesale Sales data for fresh trading cues.

From a short-term technical perspective, USD/CAD is poised for the additional upside as bulls have spotted a bull pennant formation on the four-hour chart, which will be confirmed on a sustained break above the falling trendline resistance at 1.2947.

On an upside break validation, the pair could advance to retest the 1.3000 supply zone, above which the 1.3050 psychological level could be tested.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is turning lower but holds well above the midline, supporting the case for the upside.

Adding credence to the bullish potential, a 50 and 100-Simple Moving Averages (SMA) bullish crossover, confirmed on Wednesday, remains in play.

USD/CAD: Four-hour chart

On the other side, the bullish 21 SMA at 1.2913 will limit any pullback, a break below which will open floors towards the rising trendline support at 1.2882.

A four-hourly candlestick closing below the latter will lead to the pattern failure, exposing the further downside towards the horizontal 200 SMA at 1.2796.

USD/CAD: Additional levels to consider

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2944
Today Daily Change 0.0056
Today Daily Change % 0.43
Today daily open 1.2891
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2729
Daily SMA50 1.2752
Daily SMA100 1.2713
Daily SMA200 1.2668
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2996
Previous Daily Low 1.2863
Previous Weekly High 1.2813
Previous Weekly Low 1.2518
Previous Monthly High 1.3077
Previous Monthly Low 1.2629
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2914
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2945
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2838
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2784
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2705
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.297
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3049
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3103

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD recovers above 1.2100 after BOE-inspired drop

GBP/USD recovers above 1.2100 after BOE-inspired drop

GBP/USD has regained its traction and recovered above 1.2100 after having dropped sharply with the initial reaction to the Bank of England's (BOE) decision to hike its policy rate by 25 basis points. Focus now shifts to US Housing Starts and Jobless Claims data.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD trades in negative territory near 1.0400

EUR/USD trades in negative territory near 1.0400

EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory near 1.0400 on Thursday. The decisive upsurge witnessed in EUR/GBP cross following the BOE's rate decision seems to be helping the pair limit its losses despite the broad-based doıllar strength.

EUR/USD News

Gold slumps to $1,820 area amid surging US bond yields

Gold slumps to $1,820 area amid surging US bond yields

Gold has erased a large portion of Wednesday's gains and retreated to the $1,820 area on Thursday. Following the Fed-inspired drop, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is up more than 4% on the day, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.

Gold News

Ethereum price bottom is near, says analyst who predicted the 2018 bear market

Ethereum price bottom is near, says analyst who predicted the 2018 bear market

The cryptocurrency analyst known for accurately predicting crypto bear markets believes Ethereum is close to printing cycle lows. Analysts believe Ethereum price could continue to plummet lower. 

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures