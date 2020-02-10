- USD/CAD's daily chart is reporting a weakening of bull momentum.
- The pair may face selling pressure and could drop to Friday's low.
USD/CAD's upward momentum seems to have weakened and a minor pullback could be in the offing.
The pair rallied from 1.2952 to 1.3321 over the last 5.5 weeks. The MACD histogram, however, has recently printed lower bars above the zero line. That bearish divergence alongside an above-70 reading on the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) indicates the bullish move has run out of steam.
The spot may challenge Friday's low of 1.3278. A close lower would open the doors to 1.3225 (200-day MA).
On the higher side, Friday's high of 1.3321 is the level to beat for the bulls. The pair is currently trading at 1.3308.
Daily chart
Trend: Bull exhaustion
Technical levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3306
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.3302
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3163
|Daily SMA50
|1.3141
|Daily SMA100
|1.318
|Daily SMA200
|1.3224
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3321
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3278
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3321
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.323
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3255
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.29
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3305
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3294
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.328
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3257
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3237
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3323
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3343
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3366
