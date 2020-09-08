USD/CAD Price Analysis: Breaks through descending channel/100-period SMA confluence hurdle

- USD/CAD added to the previous day’s strong positive move and shot to multi-day tops.
- The momentum seems to have shifted the near-term bias in favour of bullish traders.
The USD/CAD pair gained traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday and shot to three-day tops, around the 1.3150-55 region during the first half of the trading action on Tuesday.
A sudden pickup in the USD demand pushed the pair beyond a resistance marked the top end of over two-month-old descending channel. This coincided with 100- SMA on the 4-hourly chart and a sustained move beyond might have already set the stage for additional gains.
Bullish technical indicators on the mentioned chart further add credence to the constructive set-up. However, oscillators on the daily chart – though have been recovering from the negative territory – are yet to confirm the positive outlook and warrant some caution.
That said, some follow-through buying should assist the pair to climb further and aim to reclaim the 1.3200 round-figure mark. The momentum could further get extended towards the next major hurdle, which coincides with 200-period SMA, around the 1.3235-40 region.
On the flip side, any intraday pullback might now attract some dip-buying near the channel resistance breakpoint, around the 1.3115 region. This, in turn, should help limit the downside. Subsequent support is pegged near the 1.3100 mark ahead of the 1.3085 region (session lows).
USD/CAD 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3147
|Today Daily Change
|0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|1.3097
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.316
|Daily SMA50
|1.3347
|Daily SMA100
|1.3577
|Daily SMA200
|1.3521
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3116
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3053
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3162
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2994
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.302
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3092
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3077
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3062
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3026
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2998
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3125
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3152
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3188
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
