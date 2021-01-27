USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bounces off weekly low to defy pullback from key resistance

- USD/CAD consolidates recent losses near the week’s low.
- Bullish MACD suggests another attempt to cross seven-week-old resistance line.
- 50-day SMA adds to the upside filter, bears have bumpy road below 1.2700.
USD/CAD rises to 1.2700 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the loonie pair takes a U-turn from the week’s bottom. However, the quote stays below a downward sloping trend line from November 11 while maintaining its pullback marked the previous day.
With the MACD signals flashing green light, USD/CAD is likely to again confront an 11-week-old resistance line, at 1.2737 now. Though, a 50-day SMA near 1.2805 adds to the upside filters.
Should the USD/CAD prices rise beyond 1.2805, the monthly high of 1.2835 and the late December top surrounding 1.2835-40 will be in the spotlight afterward.
Meanwhile, a horizontal area comprising multiple lows marked since January 06, between 1.2625-30, will act as immediate support during the USD/CAD pair’s fresh downside.
Also acting as the key support will be the monthly low of 1.2589 as well as the April 2018 low near 1.2525.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2697
|Today Daily Change
|4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.2693
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.271
|Daily SMA50
|1.2813
|Daily SMA100
|1.3007
|Daily SMA200
|1.3287
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2783
|Previous Daily Low
|1.269
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2799
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.259
|Previous Monthly High
|1.301
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2725
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2747
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2661
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2629
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2568
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2754
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2815
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2847
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases back below 0.7750 despite upbeat Aussie CPI
AUD/USD trades back under 0.7750, retreating from daily highs of 0.7764, reached after the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter inflation figures. Pre-Fed caution appears to cap the upside in the aussie.
GBP/USD retreats from multi-month tops as USD bounces
GBP/USD extends retreat from multi-month tops of 1.3752, as the US dollar recovers ground amid tepid market mood in the lead up to the FOMC decision. Upbeat UK jobs data and covid numbers continue to back the pound.
Gold in stasis, impending death cross may be a bear trap
The US dollar weakness fails to lift gold. Gold lacks clear directional bias despite an improved risk appetite and weakness in the US dollar. The yellow metal's daily chart shows key averages are set to chart a bearish crossover.
Top 3 DeFi Price Prediction Synthetix, Aave, Uniswap: DeFi market continues to outperform the rest
Despite Ethereum hitting a new all-time high at $1,481 on January 25, the digital asset suffered a mild pullback. However, DeFi projects didn’t and most of them are up by more than 10% in the past 24 hours, outperforming the leader, ETH.
US Dollar Index: A breach of 90.00 exposes 2021 lows at 89.20
The inability of USD-bulls to push further north of recent tops in the 91.00 region in past sessions prompted sellers to return to the markts and shifted the attention to the potential continuation of the downtrend.