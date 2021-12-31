USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bounces off three-week low near 1.2750 but bears keep reins

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD portrays a corrective pullback from multi-day bottom.
  • A clear downside break of an ascending support line from November 10, 21-DMA favor bears.
  • Monthly horizontal resistance adds to the upside barriers, 50-DMA lures sellers.

USD/CAD licks its wounds around 1.2750 during Friday’s Asian session, after dropping the most in a week the previous day.

While refreshing the multi-day low, the Loonie pair broke an ascending support line, now resistance, from November 10, which in turn joins descending Momentum line to favor sellers.

That said, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of October-December upside, around 1.2705, can restrict the quote’s immediate declines before directing USD/CAD sellers towards the 50-DMA level of 1.2655.

However, a clear downside break of 1.2655 will need validation from seven-week-old horizontal support near 1.2600 before directing the quote further to the south.

Alternatively, recovery moves remain elusive below a confluence of the previous support line and 21-DMA, near 1.2800.

Also acting as a short-term key resistance is the horizontal area comprising multiple tops marked since December 03, close to 1.2845-50.

USD/CAD: Daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2747
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 1.2747
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2799
Daily SMA50 1.2648
Daily SMA100 1.2626
Daily SMA200 1.2498
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2813
Previous Daily Low 1.2738
Previous Weekly High 1.2964
Previous Weekly Low 1.2786
Previous Monthly High 1.2837
Previous Monthly Low 1.2352
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2766
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2784
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2719
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2691
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2644
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2794
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2841
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2869

 

 

