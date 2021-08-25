USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bounces off key support confluence to regain 1.2600

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD takes the bids to refresh intraday high, snaps two-day downtrend.
  • Bearish MACD, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level challenge the recovery moves.
  • Convergence of 200-SMA, monthly support line restricts immediate downside.

USD/CAD consolidates weekly losses around 1.2613, up 0.20% intraday during early Wednesday.

In doing so, the Loonie pair bounces off the key support confluence near 1.2580, comprising 200-SMA and an ascending trend line from July 30, to register the first daily gains in three.

It should be noted, however, that the bearish MACD and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of July 30 to August 20 upside, around 1.2625, challenges the pair’s immediate upside.

Though, sustained trading beyond 1.2625 will need a minor check near 1.2650 before extending the rebound to cross the 1.2800 hurdle and visit the last week’s levels.

Alternatively, a downside break of the 1.2580 support confluence will aim for the 1.2500 round figure ahead of the monthly low near 1.2455.

Overall, USD/CAD bulls can stay hopeful of revisiting the 1.2800 area should the quote stays above 1.2580.

USD/CAD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.261
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.16%
Today daily open 1.259
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2575
Daily SMA50 1.2506
Daily SMA100 1.2377
Daily SMA200 1.255
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.266
Previous Daily Low 1.2579
Previous Weekly High 1.2949
Previous Weekly Low 1.2512
Previous Monthly High 1.2808
Previous Monthly Low 1.2303
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.261
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2629
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2559
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2528
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2478
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.264
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2691
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2722

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Latest Forex News

