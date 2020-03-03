USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bounces off 61.8% Fibonacci inside rising channel

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD buyers keep the baton amid bullish MACD, price-positive chart patterns.
  • 200-day SMA adds to the support.

USD/CAD fails to extend the previous day’s declines while taking a U-turn from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its May-December 2019 declines. That said, the pair currently trades 0.10% positive near 1.3350 during early Tuesday.

In addition to the sustained trading above the key Fibonacci, bullish MACD also favors the pair’s further run-up towards September 2019 top close to 1.3385.

Though, June 18, 2019 high near 1.3430 and the resistance line of an ascending trend channel establishes since the start of the year, at 1.3450 now, can question the buyers afterward.

Alternatively, pair’s declines below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3330 need to defy a confluence of 50% Fibonacci and the said channel’s support, close to 1.3255/60, to visit 200-day SMA level of 1.3212.

If at all the bears manage to dominate past-1.3212, 38.2% of Fibonacci retracement and early-January high, respectively near 1.3185 and 1.3100, will flash on their radar.

USD/CAD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3349
Today Daily Change 13 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.10%
Today daily open 1.3336
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3289
Daily SMA50 1.3171
Daily SMA100 1.3182
Daily SMA200 1.3211
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.344
Previous Daily Low 1.3315
Previous Weekly High 1.3465
Previous Weekly Low 1.3225
Previous Monthly High 1.3465
Previous Monthly Low 1.3202
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3363
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3392
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3287
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3239
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3163
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3412
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3488
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3536

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

