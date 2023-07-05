USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bounces off 50-SMA towards 1.3260 hurdle

- USD/CAD reverses from 50-SMA to renew intraday high.
- Firmer RSI backs recovery from short-term key SMA, suggesting further upside towards three-week-old resistance line.
- 200-SMA, mid-June peak holds the key to Loonie pair buyer’s conviction.
- Downside break of 50-SMA isn’t open invitation for the bears targeting yearly low.
USD/CAD bulls flex muscles around 1.3240 as it refreshes intraday high while consolidating the previous day’s losses amid the initial hour of Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the Loonie pair rebounds from the 50-SMA.
That said, the quote’s recovery gains support from the upbeat RSI (14) line, not overbought, which in turn suggests the further advances of the USD/CAD price. However, a downward-sloping resistance line from the mid-June, near 1.3260 at the latest, appears immediate resistance for the pair buyers to watch.
Following that, a three-week-old horizontal resistance area around 1.3275-80 and the 200-SMA surrounding 1.3360 can challenge the USD/CAD bulls before giving them control.
Even so, the Loonie pair buyers need to cross the mid-June swing high of around 1.3385 for conviction.
On the contrary, a downside break of the 50-SMA, close to 1.3215 by the press time, can quickly fetch the USD/CAD price toward the lows marked during June 16-19 near 1.3180.
In a case where the Loonie pair breaks the 1.3180 support, the yearly low of around 1.3115 and the 1.3000 psychological magnet will be in the spotlight.
To sum up, USD/CAD is likely to witness further recovery but the road toward the north is long and bumpy.
USD/CAD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3239
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|1.3223
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3251
|Daily SMA50
|1.3409
|Daily SMA100
|1.3493
|Daily SMA200
|1.3509
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3257
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3203
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3285
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3117
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3585
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3117
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3224
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3236
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3199
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3174
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3145
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3252
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3281
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3306
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains sidelined below 1.0900 amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is keeping its narrow range below 1.0900 in the European morning. The US Dollar is underpinned by the safe-haven demand on renewed US-China trade issues, which is keeping investors on the edge. The pair awaits EU data and Fed Minutes for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD holds lower ground near 1.2700, Fed minutes eyed for fresh impetus
GBP/USD is trading on the back foot near 1.2700 early Wednesday, weighed by a modest US Dollar strength. Hawkish Fed expectations, economic woes and US-Sino trade tensions lend support to the Greenback. All eyes are on the Fed minutes for placing fresh directional bets.
Gold: Will Fed Minutes help validate bullish wedge for XAU/USD?
Gold price is consolidating a minor uptick to week highs of $1,931 seen on Tuesday, as bulls and bears remain in a tug-of-war early Wednesday. Gold price is bracing for a return of the US traders after an extended Independence Day holiday, awaiting the Minutes of the US Federal Reserve June policy meeting.
Bitcoin price stalls at $31,500, putting short-term BTC trader gains in jeopardy
Bitcoin price has been trading in a tight range for nearly two weeks now with no signs of resolution. But a closer look at the price action reveals a potential distribution pattern that could trigger a sharp correction soon.
Activity to pick back up as US returns
Markets will get back to fuller form as the US finally returns from the holiday break. There wasn’t much activity on Tuesday though some notable developments included softer German trade data.