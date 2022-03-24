  • USD/CAD remains on the back foot around nine-week low.
  • Clear break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level directs bears to January’s low.
  • RSI conditions may test bears around yearly low, 78.6% Fibo.
  • Previous support line, 200-DMA adds to the upside filters.

USD/CAD struggles to defend the 1.2500 threshold around a two-month bottom, despite picking up bids around 1.2530 during the initial Asian session on Friday.

The loonie pair dropped to the lowest levels since January 21 the previous day on breaking the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of October-December 2021 upside amid bearish MACD signals. That said, the south-run previously gained support from a clear break of the 200-DMA and multi-day-old rising trend line.

With this, USD/CAD seems to have a smooth journey towards January 2022 low surrounding 1.2450.

However, 78.6% Fibo. level near 1.2430 will challenge the pair bears as the RSI inches closer to the oversold territory.

In a case where the USD/CAD bears conquer the 1.2430 support, the pair becomes vulnerable to test the late 2021 bottom surrounding 1.2290.

Alternatively, the corrective pullback may initially aim for the nearby key Fibonacci retracement resistance level of 1.2545.

Following that, the support-turned-resistance line and the 200-DMA, respectively around 1.2575 and 1.2615, will challenge the USD/CAD bulls.

It should be observed that February’s low near 1.2635 will act as an additional filter to the north during the pair’s upside past 1.2615.

USD/CAD: Daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2534
Today Daily Change -0.0028
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 1.2562
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2711
Daily SMA50 1.2686
Daily SMA100 1.2693
Daily SMA200 1.2613
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2606
Previous Daily Low 1.2542
Previous Weekly High 1.2871
Previous Weekly Low 1.2589
Previous Monthly High 1.2878
Previous Monthly Low 1.2636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2566
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2581
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2534
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2506
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.247
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2598
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2634
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2662

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

