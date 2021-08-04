USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears retain control below 1.2550

USD/CAD prints losses on Wednesday in the Asian session.

Bulls fail to cross 1.2550 decisively and surrender all the gains.

Momentum oscillator holds onto overbought zone with a neutral stance.

After testing the high of 1.2575 in the previous session, the USD/CAD pair subsidies all gains on Wednesday. The pair opened higher albeit fizzled out rather quickly to trade lower.

At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2521, down 0.12% for the day.

USD/CAD daily chart

On the daily chart, the USD/CAD pair has formed a Head & Shoulders ( H&S) technical pattern, which is a bearish reversal formation. A break of the neckline confirmed near 1.2515 resulted in quick downside momentum.

If price breaks intraday’s low, it could move lower toward the previous day’s low of 1.2489.

The receding Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator reflects the opportunities for further downside movement. Any downtick in the MACD would bring the 1.2460 horizontal support level back into action.

Next, the bears would capture the low of July 30 at 1.2422.

Alternatively, if price breaks the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.2547, which coincides with the neckline of the H&S pattern would reverse the downside trend.

A daily close above the mentioned level would invite USD/CAD bulls to test the psychological mark of 1.2600.

The next area of resistance for the market participant would be the July 16 high of 1.2620 followed by the 1.2675 horizontal resistance level.

USD/CAD additional levels

USD/CAD Overview Today last price 1.2522 Today Daily Change -0.0015 Today Daily Change % -0.12 Today daily open 1.2537 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2545 Daily SMA50 1.2356 Daily SMA100 1.237 Daily SMA200 1.2591 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2576 Previous Daily Low 1.249 Previous Weekly High 1.2605 Previous Weekly Low 1.2422 Previous Monthly High 1.2808 Previous Monthly Low 1.2303 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2543 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2523 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2492 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2448 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2406 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2578 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.262 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2664



