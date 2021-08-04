USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears retain control below 1.2550

  • USD/CAD prints losses on Wednesday in the Asian session.
  • Bulls fail to cross 1.2550 decisively and surrender all the gains.
  • Momentum oscillator holds onto overbought zone with a neutral stance.

After testing the high of 1.2575 in the previous session, the USD/CAD pair subsidies all gains on Wednesday. The pair opened higher albeit fizzled out rather quickly to trade lower.

At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2521, down 0.12% for the day.

USD/CAD daily chart

On the daily chart, the USD/CAD pair has formed a Head & Shoulders ( H&S) technical pattern, which is a bearish reversal formation. A break of the neckline confirmed near 1.2515 resulted in quick downside momentum.

If price breaks intraday’s low, it could move lower toward the previous day’s low of 1.2489.

The receding Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator reflects the opportunities for further downside movement. Any downtick in the MACD would bring the 1.2460 horizontal support level back into action.

Next, the bears would capture the low of July 30 at 1.2422.

Alternatively, if price breaks the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.2547, which coincides with the neckline of the H&S pattern would reverse the downside trend.

A daily close above the mentioned level would invite USD/CAD bulls to test the psychological mark of 1.2600.

The next area of resistance for the market participant would be the July 16 high of 1.2620 followed by the 1.2675 horizontal resistance level.

USD/CAD additional levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2522
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 1.2537
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2545
Daily SMA50 1.2356
Daily SMA100 1.237
Daily SMA200 1.2591
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2576
Previous Daily Low 1.249
Previous Weekly High 1.2605
Previous Weekly Low 1.2422
Previous Monthly High 1.2808
Previous Monthly Low 1.2303
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2543
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2523
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2492
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2448
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2406
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2578
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.262
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2664

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Latest Forex News

