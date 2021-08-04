USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears retain control below 1.2550

- USD/CAD prints losses on Wednesday in the Asian session.
- Bulls fail to cross 1.2550 decisively and surrender all the gains.
- Momentum oscillator holds onto overbought zone with a neutral stance.
After testing the high of 1.2575 in the previous session, the USD/CAD pair subsidies all gains on Wednesday. The pair opened higher albeit fizzled out rather quickly to trade lower.
At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2521, down 0.12% for the day.
USD/CAD daily chart
On the daily chart, the USD/CAD pair has formed a Head & Shoulders ( H&S) technical pattern, which is a bearish reversal formation. A break of the neckline confirmed near 1.2515 resulted in quick downside momentum.
If price breaks intraday’s low, it could move lower toward the previous day’s low of 1.2489.
The receding Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator reflects the opportunities for further downside movement. Any downtick in the MACD would bring the 1.2460 horizontal support level back into action.
Next, the bears would capture the low of July 30 at 1.2422.
Alternatively, if price breaks the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.2547, which coincides with the neckline of the H&S pattern would reverse the downside trend.
A daily close above the mentioned level would invite USD/CAD bulls to test the psychological mark of 1.2600.
The next area of resistance for the market participant would be the July 16 high of 1.2620 followed by the 1.2675 horizontal resistance level.
USD/CAD additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2522
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.2537
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2545
|Daily SMA50
|1.2356
|Daily SMA100
|1.237
|Daily SMA200
|1.2591
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2576
|Previous Daily Low
|1.249
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2605
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2422
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2303
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2543
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2523
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2492
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2448
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2406
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2578
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.262
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2664
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps back towards 1.1900 ahead of busy calendar day
EUR/USD is holding the higher ground but remains below 1.1900. The US dollar trades softer for the third day amid mixed sentiment ahead of the key NFP release. In the meantime, traders await the EU Retail Sales, US ADP and ISM Services PMI. Fedspeak, covid updates and stimulus news eyed as well.
GBP/USD refreshes daily high near 1.3940 on softer USD
GBP/USD extends the upside momentum above 1.3900 amid a cautious mood. US Dollar Index slips below 92.00 amid mixed economic data and Fed officials’ views. Sterling remains underpinned ahead of the BOE’s ‘Super Thursday’. US ADP and ISM Services PMI awaited.
Gold consolidates in the $1,800-$1,820 range
Gold prices notch higher on Wednesday and refresh daily high near $1816. A combination of factors contributes to the movement of the precious metal in a closing trade range of $20 for the past three sessions.
Ethereum Classic prepares for 23% ascent
Ethereum Classic price experienced a run-up between July 20 and July 26. However, due to the exhaustion of bullish momentum, ETC faltered and set up two lower highs since July 26. If the selling pressure breaches $43.93, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
NZD/USD: Bulls target 0.7100 amid falling wedge breakout, NZ jobs blowout
NZD/USD is flirting with monthly tops near 0.7067, rallying hard on stronger-than-expected New Zealand’s employment data for the second quarter. The jobless rate in the South Pacific Island nation dropped sharply to 4% in Q2 vs. 4.5% expected, confirming an RBNZ rate hike later this year.