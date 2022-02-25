USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears need clear break of 1.2765 for conviction

  • USD/CAD sellers attack previous resistance line from early January.
  • Failures to cross 78.6% Fibonacci retracement, downbeat RSI favor bears.

USD/CAD remains pressured around an intraday low of 1.2771 as it jostles with resistance-turned-support heading into Friday’s European session.

The Loonie pair rallied to a two-month high the previous day but couldn’t stay much beyond the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of December-January downside.

The pullback move, however, battles the previous resistance line, as well as the 61.8% Fibo. level, near 1.2770-65.

Given the quote’s failure to stay beyond the key Fibonacci retracement level and the downward sloping RSI line, not oversold, USD/CAD is likely to decline further.

However, a clear break of 1.2765 becomes necessary before the bears can eye 50% Fibo. level near 1.2700. Following that, the 200-SMA, around 1.2660, will be a tough nut to crack for the USD/CAD sellers.

On the contrary, a clear upside break of the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2866 needs validation from the latest swing high surrounding 1.2880 to direct the USD/CAD bulls towards December 2021 top, close to 1.2965.

During the run-up, the 1.2900 round figure may offer an intermediate halt whereas the 1.3000 psychological magnet could lure the pair buyers past 1.2965.

USD/CAD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2788
Today Daily Change -0.0018
Today Daily Change % -0.14%
Today daily open 1.2806
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2724
Daily SMA50 1.2704
Daily SMA100 1.2633
Daily SMA200 1.2556
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2878
Previous Daily Low 1.2728
Previous Weekly High 1.2784
Previous Weekly Low 1.2664
Previous Monthly High 1.2814
Previous Monthly Low 1.2451
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2821
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2786
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.273
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2655
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2581
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.288
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2954
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.303

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

