USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears move in and eye test of 1.2410/30

- USD/CAD is under pressure following an hourly spike into resistance.
- The correction from resistance opens risk of a downside test of the 1.2410/30 area.
USD/CAD has been a strong performer on Thursday following a rebound in the greenback that occurred from traders buying the post-Federal Reserve dip. In fact, the Canadian dollar on Thursday weakened against its US counterpart by the most in nearly seven weeks. The following illustrates the prospects of a significant correction at this juncture.
USD/CAD H1 chart
While there could be a continuation to the upside, there is resistance here. Therefore, the prospects of an immediate break higher are low. Instead, more liquidity below could well be targetted first:
As illustrated above, there is resistance and this leaves the prospects of the downside open. A break of the horizontal support and the dynamic trendline support will leave the liquidy area between 1.2410 and 1.2430 and the 50-hour EMA open for a test from the bears. At the same time, this will clear up the imbalance between there and the recent hourly bullish impulse.
However, should the price correct as deep as this, there will then be a prospect of a bullish continuation and a breakout of the accumulation stage as follows:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1550 after testing the year low
EUR/USD bounced from a daily low at 1.1527, but remains pressured in the 1.1550 area on the broad-based dollar’s strength. Weaker yields amid policymakers from around the world down talking inflation-related concerns, had no impact on the greenback.
GBP/USD licks its wounds at 1.3500 after plummeting 200 pips on dovish BoE
The GBP/USD is steady as the Asian Pacific session kicks in, up 0.04%. The market sentiment is upbeat, as the Federal Reserve said it would begin the bond tapering process, reducing purchases by $15 billion in the middle of November while pushing back higher interest rates.
Gold advances towards $1,800 ahead of critical US NFP
Gold price is advancing towards $1800, building onto Thursday’s turnaround from near three-week lows of $1759, as traders look forward to the US NFP release for a fresh directional bias. Thursday’s stellar performance saw gold price recapturing the critical 200-DMA at $1792 on a daily closing basis.
Floki Inu to outperform Shiba Inu as Floki preps for 75% jump
Floki Inu price action, while limited in its history, shows interest by speculators. It is very likely that the cousin to Floki Inu – Shiba Inu – could suffer some deeper moves south if capital leaves that cryptocurrency for new FOMO opportunities in Floki Inu.
The Fed tapers and Treasury yields...Fall? Premium
The success of the Federal Reserve’s communication policies received a back-handed compliment on Thursday, Treasury yields fell. Since the September 22 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting the entire term spectrum of Treasury rates had moved sharply higher.