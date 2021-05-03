USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears look to confirm ‘double-top’ formation below 1.2300

  • USD/CAD fails to extend Friday’s corrective pullback, attacks support line of a bearish chart formation.
  • Receding bullish bias of MACD, sustained trading below key HMAs favor sellers.

USD/CAD remains depressed around 1.2275, down 0.14% intraday, amid early Monday. In doing so, the loonie pair rejects Friday’s bounce-off January 2018 low.

Given the recently easing bullish bias of MACD, coupled with the pair’s trading below 50 and 100-HMAs, USD/CAD stays on the bear’s radar. However, a clear break below the recent low of 1.2266 becomes necessary to confirm the bearish chart pattern, namely ‘double top’.

Following that, the theoretical target of 1.2210 and the 1.2200 threshold could lure USD/CAD sellers while the yearly 2018 bottom surrounding 1.2250 can offer an intermediate halt during the fall.

Alternatively, 50-HMA and the double-tops, respectively around 1.229 and 1.2325, guard the pair’s short-term recovery moves.

Also acting as an immediate upside barrier is            the 100-HMA level of 1.2340, a break of which will propel USD/CAD prices towards the 1.2400 round figure.

USD/CAD hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2272
Today Daily Change -17 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.14%
Today daily open 1.2289
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2488
Daily SMA50 1.2542
Daily SMA100 1.2643
Daily SMA200 1.2903
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2323
Previous Daily Low 1.2266
Previous Weekly High 1.2491
Previous Weekly Low 1.2266
Previous Monthly High 1.2654
Previous Monthly Low 1.2266
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2301
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2288
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2262
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2236
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2206
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2319
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2349
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2376

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

