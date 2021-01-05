USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears keep four-month-old support line on radar

- USD/CAD retraces from fresh low since April 2018, marked on Tuesday.
- Absence of oversold RSI, sustained trading below 21-day SMA favor sellers.
- Downward sloping trend line from October 29 adds to the upside barriers.
USD/CAD keeps corrective pullback from the multi-month low while taking rounds to 1.2670 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The loonie pair dropped to the fresh 33-month low the previous day while portraying its U-turn from 21-day SMA.
Even so, the RSI conditions aren’t oversold and favor the quote’s sustained trading below 21-day SMA.
As a result, a descending support line from September 01, currently around 1.2630 lures the USD/CAD sellers ahead of April 2018 low near 1.2525.
It should, however, be noted that a seven-month-long falling trend line, at 1.2507 now, will be a tough nut to break for USD/CAD bears past-1.2525.
Meanwhile, the 1.2700 threshold offers immediate resistance to USD/CAD ahead of the 21-day SMA level of 1.2780.
If at all USD/CAD buyers manage to cross 1.2780, a short-term resistance line stretched from late-October, around 1.2820, offers an extra challenge to regain the market’s confidence.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2674
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0106
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.83%
|Today daily open
|1.278
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2792
|Daily SMA50
|1.2956
|Daily SMA100
|1.3077
|Daily SMA200
|1.3396
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2798
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2665
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2876
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2714
|Previous Monthly High
|1.301
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2747
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2716
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2698
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2615
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2565
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2831
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2881
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2963
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
