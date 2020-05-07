USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears flirting with session lows, below 100-hour SMA

  • USD/CAD retreated over 100 pips from two-week tops set earlier this Thursday.
  • The set-up warrants some caution before placing any aggressive directional bets.

The USD/CAD pair witnessed a turnaround and retreated over 100 pips from two-week tops, around the 1.4175 region set earlier this Thursday. A strong rally in oil prices boosted the commodity-linked loonie and dragged the pair back below the 100-hour SMA for the first since May 1.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have been drifting lower in the bearish territory and losing momentum on the 4-hourly chart. However, oscillators on the daily chart have managed to hold with a mild positive bias and warrant some caution before placing fresh bearish bets.

Nevertheless, the pair still seems vulnerable to slide further towards challenging 200-hour SMA. This is closely followed by the key 1.40 psychological mark, which should now act as a key pivotal point and help traders determine the pair's next leg of a directional move.

On the flip side, any attempted recovery move might now confront some fresh supply near the 1.4100 mark. A sustained break through the mentioned barrier, leading to a subsequent move beyond the 1.4120 region might negate any near-term bearish outlook and prompt some fresh buying.

The pair might then accelerate the positive move further towards reclaiming the 1.4200 round-figure mark before bulls eventually aim towards challenging the next major hurdle near the 1.4235-40 supply zone.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.4079
Today Daily Change -0.0067
Today Daily Change % -0.47
Today daily open 1.4146
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4042
Daily SMA50 1.3983
Daily SMA100 1.357
Daily SMA200 1.3401
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4157
Previous Daily Low 1.4023
Previous Weekly High 1.4117
Previous Weekly Low 1.385
Previous Monthly High 1.4299
Previous Monthly Low 1.385
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4106
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4075
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.406
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3975
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3926
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4194
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4243
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4328

 

 

