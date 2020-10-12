USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears expect a discount prior to the next major sell-off

USD/CAD bears wait for the next opportunity on a retest pf daily resistance structure.

1.3250 could well be a firm resistance for the next significant impulse to the downside.

USD/CAD is in the midst of a downside extension but there may be more liquidity in 1.3250 prior to the next surge lower.

The following is a topdown analysis starting with the monthly chart, weekly and moving down to the daily chart and Fibonacci retracement analysis.

Monthly chart

As can be seen, there is a channel between resistance and support for which the price is trapped within.

A break either side of this zone is either bullish above or bearish below it.

Weekly chart

On the weekly chart, however, there is a bearish bias given the restest of the resistance and the start of a fresh wave to the downside.

Daily chart

The price is firmly in a bearish territory on the daily chart, well below the 21-day moving average.

However, the bears may wish to see a discount in a correction back towards the resistance structures of the 38.2% or the 61.8% Fibonacci retracements.

A retest of these confluent levels offers a higher risk-reward setup in targeting a downside continuation.