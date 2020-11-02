USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears catch a breather ahead of three-week-old support line

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD struggles to keep pullback from four-day low.
  • 100/200-bar EMAs guard immediate upside ahead of 1.3275/80 horizontal resistance.
  • Multiple downside barriers can probe sellers below short-term trend line support.

USD/CAD fades recovery moves from 1.3214, easing from 1.3234 to 1.3225, during the early Asian session on Tuesday. In doing so, the pair keeps a downside break of the 100-bar and 200-EMA confluence, which in turn directs the quote towards an upward sloping trend line from October 21.

Although an absence of oversold RSI conditions favors the pair’s further downside towards the immediate support line, at 1.3200 now, October 22 high near 1.3175 will precede the October 27 low of 1.3142 to challenge AUD/JPY sellers.

Also acting as downside filters are the 1.3100 threshold and the previous month’s low of 1.3080.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of the EMA joint near 1.3230 will aim for the lows marked during the October end, close to 1.3275/80.

In a case where the AUD/JPY bulls manage to piece 1.3280, the 1.3345/50 and the last month’s peak near 1.3390 will flash on their radars.

USD/CAD four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3225
Today Daily Change -94 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.71%
Today daily open 1.3319
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3202
Daily SMA50 1.3207
Daily SMA100 1.3331
Daily SMA200 1.3546
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3348
Previous Daily Low 1.328
Previous Weekly High 1.339
Previous Weekly Low 1.3125
Previous Monthly High 1.339
Previous Monthly Low 1.3081
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3306
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3322
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3283
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3248
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3216
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3351
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3383
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3419

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

