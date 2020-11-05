USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears can ignore consolidation towards 1.3100

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD retraces losses from the September month’s low, flashed the previous day.
  • Break of two-month-old support line, absence of oversold RSI favor the sellers.
  • 50-day SMA adds to the immediate upside barrier.

USD/CAD rises to 1.3060 during the early Friday morning in Asia. In doing so, the loonie pair consolidate losses from the lowest since September 01 while also keeping the downside break of a nine-week-old support line, now resistance.

Other than the sustained break of the stated trend line, RSI’s move beyond the 30 level also backs the USD/CAD sellers.

As a result, the current pullback towards the previous support line, at 1.3110 now, isn’t expected to convince the USD/CAD bulls.

If at all the quote rises past-1.3110, which is less likely, the 50-day SMA level of 1.3205 can probe the pair’s further upside.

On the contrary, the yearly bottom surrounding the 1.3000, registered in September, gains immediate attention of USD/Cad bears ahead of December 2019 low close to 1.2950.

USD/CAD daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3061
Today Daily Change -79 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.60%
Today daily open 1.314
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3187
Daily SMA50 1.3207
Daily SMA100 1.3319
Daily SMA200 1.3546
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.33
Previous Daily Low 1.3096
Previous Weekly High 1.339
Previous Weekly Low 1.3125
Previous Monthly High 1.339
Previous Monthly Low 1.3081
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3174
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3222
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3057
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2975
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2854
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3261
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3382
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3465

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

