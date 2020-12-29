USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears attack three-week-old horizontal support above 1.2800

- USD/CAD remains on the back foot while refreshing the intraday low.
- Bearish MACD, sustained trading below 200-bar SMA favor sellers.
- Key Fibonacci retracements add to the upside barriers.
USD/CAD drops to 1.2826, down 0.14% on a day, during the early Tuesday. In doing so, the loonie pair battles a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since December 07.
Although the key support restricts short-term USD/CAD declines around 1.2825/15, the pair’s failures to cross 200-bar SMA and bearish MACD signals indicate further weakness towards challenging the 1.2800 threshold.
Should the quote remains downbeat past-1.2800, 1.2770 can offer an intermediate halt during the south run to refresh monthly low under 1.2688.
Meanwhile, 1.2880 guards the immediate upside of USD/CAD prices ahead of highlighting the 200-bar SMA resistance of 1.2916.
Even if the USD/CAD buyers manage to cross 1.2916, 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of November 13 to December 15 downside, respectively around 1.2930 and 1.2985, will precede the 1.3000 psychological magnet to test any further rise.
USD/CAD four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2828
|Today Daily Change
|-17 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|1.2845
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2817
|Daily SMA50
|1.2995
|Daily SMA100
|1.3102
|Daily SMA200
|1.3431
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2876
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2814
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2958
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2786
|Previous Monthly High
|1.337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2837
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2852
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2813
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2782
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2751
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2876
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2907
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2938
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
