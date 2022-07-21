- USD/CAD takes the offers to refresh intraday low, reverses previous day’s rebound from 12-day bottom.
- Bearish MACD, failure to bounce off 50-DMA keep sellers hopeful.
- Monthly horizontal resistance line guards immediate upside, 50% Fibonacci retracement lures sellers.
USD/CAD renews intraday bottom around 1.2860 heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the Loonie pair reverses the previous day’s corrective pullback from a two-week low as bears poke the 50-DMA support.
Considering the quote’s failure to rebound from the 50-DMA, as well as the bearish MACD signals, the sellers are likely to conquer the immediate support around 1.2855, comprising the 50-DMA.
Following that, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of its April-July upside, around 1.2815, will precede the 1.2800 threshold to lure the USD/CAD bears.
It’s worth noting, however, that a convergence of the 200-DMA and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, near 1.2700, appear a tough nut to crack for the pair sellers afterward.
Meanwhile, recovery remains elusive until the quote stays below a horizontal area comprising multiple peaks marked since late June, around 1.2935-45.
Following that, an area comprising the triple tops marked since May, close to 1.3075-85, will be crucial to watch for fresh impulse.
In a case where USD/CAD bulls manage to keep reins past 1.3085, they can rally towards the recently flashed multi-month high near 1.3225.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2865
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|1.2883
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2951
|Daily SMA50
|1.2859
|Daily SMA100
|1.2771
|Daily SMA200
|1.2707
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2907
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2855
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3224
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2936
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3079
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2887
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2875
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2856
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.283
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2804
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2908
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2934
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.296
