  • USD/CAD takes the offers to refresh intraday low, reverses previous day’s rebound from 12-day bottom.
  • Bearish MACD, failure to bounce off 50-DMA keep sellers hopeful.
  • Monthly horizontal resistance line guards immediate upside, 50% Fibonacci retracement lures sellers.

USD/CAD renews intraday bottom around 1.2860 heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the Loonie pair reverses the previous day’s corrective pullback from a two-week low as bears poke the 50-DMA support.

Considering the quote’s failure to rebound from the 50-DMA, as well as the bearish MACD signals, the sellers are likely to conquer the immediate support around 1.2855, comprising the 50-DMA.

Following that, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of its April-July upside, around 1.2815, will precede the 1.2800 threshold to lure the USD/CAD bears.

It’s worth noting, however, that a convergence of the 200-DMA and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, near 1.2700, appear a tough nut to crack for the pair sellers afterward.

Meanwhile, recovery remains elusive until the quote stays below a horizontal area comprising multiple peaks marked since late June, around 1.2935-45.

Following that, an area comprising the triple tops marked since May, close to 1.3075-85, will be crucial to watch for fresh impulse.

In a case where USD/CAD bulls manage to keep reins past 1.3085, they can rally towards the recently flashed multi-month high near 1.3225.

USD/CAD: Daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2865
Today Daily Change -0.0018
Today Daily Change % -0.14%
Today daily open 1.2883
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2951
Daily SMA50 1.2859
Daily SMA100 1.2771
Daily SMA200 1.2707
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2907
Previous Daily Low 1.2855
Previous Weekly High 1.3224
Previous Weekly Low 1.2936
Previous Monthly High 1.3079
Previous Monthly Low 1.2518
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2887
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2875
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2856
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.283
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2804
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2908
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2934
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.296

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EURUSD holds gains above 1.0200 ahead of ECB

EURUSD holds gains above 1.0200 ahead of ECB

EURUSD is consolidating gains above 1.0200, supported by news that Russia's Nord Stream 1 pipeline has resumed gas deliveries. The renewed US dollar sell-off also underpins the pair. The upside, however, remains capped by the Italian political crisis. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Upside remains capped near 1.2000

GBP/USD: Upside remains capped near 1.2000

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2000, unable to capitalize on broad US dollar weakness. Investors cheer the Nord Stream restart news, helping lift the overall market mood. Aggressive BOE tightening expectations keep the pound underpinned. 

GBP/USD News

Gold: Will the ECB rescue the bulls?

Gold: Will the ECB rescue the bulls?

Gold price remains vulnerable while below the $1,700 threshold. The ECB is set to hike rates this Thursday to combat soaring inflation. A less hawkish ECB could rescue XAUUSD, as the metal remains oversold.

Gold News

BTC/USD retreats from five-week top as Tesla reveals Bitcoin sale

BTC/USD retreats from five-week top as Tesla reveals Bitcoin sale

BTC/USD bears the burden of Tesla’s dislike for Bitcoin as bulls retreat from monthly peak. However, the Bitcoin pair remains mildly bid at around $23,200 during early Thursday as traders brace for fresh clues.

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures