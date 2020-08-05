USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears attack 1.3300 to visit five-month-old support line

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD prints three-day losing streak, nears the lowest since February 26.
  • Sustained trading below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, bearish MACD favor sellers.
  • 21-day EMA offers immediate upside barrier before the 1.3485/95 area.

USD/CAD remains on the back-foot while declining to 1.3300 amid the early Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the loonie pair takes rounds to late-February low. Failures to cross 21-day EMA and sustained trading under 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of December 2019 to March 2020 upside suggest further weakness of the quote.

As a result, a downward sloping trend line from March 09, at 1.3193 now, gains the market’s attention. Though, bears will have to keep the reins past-1.3300 to revisit the key support line.

In a case USD/CAD prices drop below 1.3193, odds of witnessing 1.3000 psychological magnet on the chart can’t be ruled out.

Alternatively, 21-day EMA close to 1.3440 becomes the immediate resistance for the pair ahead of an area comprising lows marked on June 23 and the early-July, around 1.3485/95.

It’s worth mentioning that the quote’s rise past-1.3495, targeting 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3600, depends on how well the bulls command above 1.3500 round-figure.

USD/CAD daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3307
Today Daily Change -84 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.63%
Today daily open 1.3391
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3486
Daily SMA50 1.3543
Daily SMA100 1.3816
Daily SMA200 1.3526
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3451
Previous Daily Low 1.338
Previous Weekly High 1.346
Previous Weekly Low 1.3331
Previous Monthly High 1.3646
Previous Monthly Low 1.3331
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3408
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3424
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3364
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3337
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3293
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3435
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3478
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3505

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Well bid above 1.1800, eyes on US ADP, stimulus talks

EUR/USD: Well bid above 1.1800, eyes on US ADP, stimulus talks

EUR/USD extends Tuesday’s run-up to a three-day top above 1.1800. US Congress still lingers over aid package, US-China trade talks can resume mid-August. Eurozone/ US Services PMI to remain in focus.

EUR/USD News

Gold: Buy the dips circa $2008 after a correction from record highs

Gold: Buy the dips circa $2008 after a correction from record highs

Gold quickly retraced $20 from fresh all-time highs of $2031.20, as investors took profits off the table after the relentless rise. Despite the pullbacks, the path of least resistance is to the upside amid persistent downbeat tone seen around the US dollar.

Gold News

GBP/USD snaps three-day losing streak ahead of UK Services PMI

GBP/USD snaps three-day losing streak ahead of UK Services PMI

GBP/USD bulls cheer pullback and look to regain 1.3100. Broad US dollar weakness, hopes of further stimulus from the UK underpins the Cable. Fears of the bigger second wave of virus, challenge buyers ahead of the BOE. US data, stimulus talks to be the key catalysts.

GBP/USD News

US ADP Employment Change July Preview: Following the high frequency data

US ADP Employment Change July Preview: Following the high frequency data

Hiring at American companies in July is forecast to slow as firms scale back plans as they wait for the economic impact of the second wave of the Covid cases in several large US states. Manufacturing employment index trailed overall sector improvement.

Read more

WTI ignores API draw to consolidate gains beyond $41.50

WTI ignores API draw to consolidate gains beyond $41.50

WTI seesaws around $41.65 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The oil benchmark has been trading in a choppy range despite notable declines in the private inventory data.  The reason could be traced from the market’s cautious sentiment that seems to take more clues from the US stimulus updates off-late.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures