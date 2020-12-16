USD/CAD Price Analysis: Back above 1.27, daily RSI teases bullish divergence

USD/CAD's daily RSI has diverged in favor of the bulls.

An oversold bounce to Monday's high may be seen.

USD/CAD is currently trading near 1.2705, having printed a low of 1.2688 during the overnight trade.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has produced higher lows in the below-30 or oversold region this month, contradicting lower lows on the price chart. That bullish divergence indicates a potential for a corrective bounce.

The immediate resistance is seen at 1.2790 (Monday's high), followed by 1.2837 (the upper end of the daily chart falling wedge). A close higher would confirm a bearish-to-bullish trend change.

Support is located at 1.2688 (overnight low) and 1.2654 (June 2016 low).

Daily chart

Trend: Bounce likely

Technical levels