USD/CAD Price Analysis: At make or break near 1.2540, hovers outside the ascending triangle formation

- USD/CAD has slipped below ascending triangle formation, which may strengthen loonie bulls further.
- Slippage of the RSI (14) below 40.00 will add to the downside filters.
- A bearish cross of the 20 and 200-period EMAs at 1.2707, points more weakness ahead.
The USD/CAD pair has remained vulnerable in the past few trading sessions. The major has eroded around 2.20% in the past eight sessions after sensing intensified selling pressure near March 15 high at 1.2871.
On the daily scale, USD/CAD is auctioning in an ascending triangle formation in which the upside remains capped while the asset updates its lows after some intervals. The upside of the ascending triangle formation is capped around 21 December 2020 high at 1.2735, which coincides with 20 August 2021 high and 20 December 2021 high. While, the lower trendline is placed from 1 June 2021 low at 1.2007, which follows 21 October 2021 low at 1.2288 and January 13 low at 1.2454.
A bearish cross of the 20 and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 1.2707, points more weakness ahead.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is on the verge of dropping below 40.00, which is likely to add to the downside filters.
Should the asset slip below Wednesday’s low at 1.2542, loonie bulls may witness significant bids, which will drag the pair near the psychological support and 27 October 2021 high at 1.2500 and 1.2432 respectively.
On the flip side, greenback bulls may take over the control if the asset oversteps Tuesday’s high at 1.2624. This will send the pair towards 20-period EMA at 1.2675, followed by the psychological resistance at 1.2700.
USD/CAD daily chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2563
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2569
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.272
|Daily SMA50
|1.2684
|Daily SMA100
|1.2691
|Daily SMA200
|1.2612
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2624
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2567
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2871
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2589
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2878
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2589
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2602
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.255
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.253
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2493
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2607
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2644
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2663
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
