USD/CAD Price Analysis: Approaches 1.3800 as oil corrects further and US Dollar rebounds

- USD/CAD marches towards 1.3800 as the correction in the US Dollar concludes.
- The oil price extends downside amid a volatile macroeconomic outlook.
- The US Dollar and the Canadian Dollar are likely to dance to the tune of respective official labor market data.
The USD/CAD pair refreshes a six-month high at 1.3785 and is expected to extend its rally towards the round-level resistance of 1.3800 in the European session. The Loonie asset capitalizes on a recovery in the US Dollar and more downside in the oil price. The black gold remains in the bearish territory as investors are worried about the oil demand outlook due to deepening global slowdown fears.
It is worth noting that Canada is the leading exporter of oil to the United States and lower oil prices negatively impact the Canadian Dollar.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) finds buyers’ interest after correcting to near 106.60 despite easing labor market conditions. The US ADP reported fresh private payrolls at 89K in September, almost halved from August reading of 189K. This could impact the strength of the United States' economic outlook ahead.
The US Dollar and the Canadian Dollar are likely to dance to the tune of respective official labor market data, which will be published on Friday.
USD/CAD delivers a breakout of an inverted Head and Shoulder chart pattern formed on the daily scale, which warrants a bullish reversal after a prolonged consolidation. The neckline of the aforementioned chart pattern was plotted from April 28 high at 1.3668. The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3500 continues to provide cushion to the US Dollar bulls. Horizontal resistance is plotted from 12 October 2022 high at 1.3978.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) shifts into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates an activation of the bullish impulse.
A decisive break above March 24 high around 1.3800 would expose the asset to March 10 high at 1.3860, followed by the round-level resistance at 1.3900.
In an alternate scenario, a breakdown below September 25 low around 1.3450 would drag the asset toward September 20 low near 1.3400. A further breakdown could expose the asset to a six-week low near 1.3356.
USD/CAD daily chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3778
|Today Daily Change
|0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|1.3745
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3553
|Daily SMA50
|1.3505
|Daily SMA100
|1.341
|Daily SMA200
|1.3461
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.378
|Previous Daily Low
|1.369
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3585
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3417
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3694
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3379
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3746
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3725
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3697
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3649
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3608
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3786
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3828
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3876
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
