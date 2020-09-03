USD/CAD Price Analysis: All the stars aligned at this resistance point

- USD/CAD trades 0.61% higher on Thursday but could not hold above 1.3150.
- The resistance level confluenced with some key Fib zones and an oversold indicator.
USD/CAD 1-hour chart
USD/CAD has been bouncing back from its recent downtrend but today the bulls hit a brick wall. The recent change in US dollar sentiment and weaker oil prices sent the pair back up from a long term low of 1.2994 the lowest level since late January.
Looking at the chart and it is clear to see the price stopped pretty hard at the red resistance line. It was at this point the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement, 161.8% Fibonacci extension and overbought Relative Strength Index all combined and the price fell. This is not to say it was only technicals that made the price fall, as there was a US dollar reversal across the board but this sure was a key price zone.
Tomorrow the lastest US and Canadian employment figures are due to be released the US non-farm payroll number has an analyst consensus estimate of 1.4 million. The Canadian employment change is expected to be 275K. Both of which are less than last month but the Canadian figure is to projected to have the bigger decline. As well as the employment numbers the Canadian Ivey PMI figure is also due to be released and this could also have some important implications for the Canadian dollar.
Tomorrow's data is a bit of a binary event. The USD/CAD trend is firmly a downtrend and leading into the release the resistance level could hold and send the price lower. Looking ahead much will depend on the aforementioned data and then a more accurate forecast can be made.
Additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.313
|Today Daily Change
|0.0085
|Today Daily Change %
|0.65
|Today daily open
|1.3045
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3197
|Daily SMA50
|1.3381
|Daily SMA100
|1.3607
|Daily SMA200
|1.3524
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3096
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3038
|Previous Weekly High
|1.324
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3048
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.302
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.306
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3073
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3023
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3002
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2966
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3081
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3117
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3139
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
The Aussie remains on the backfoot
AUD/USD trades near fresh weekly lows at 0.7265, as Wall Street’s collapse weighed on the commodity-linked currency. Greenback mixed across the board, but still the strongest.
EUR/USD trims daily losses but bulls remain cautious
After bottoming at 1.1788, EUR/USD returned to the 1.1850 price zone. Strong US employment data ahead of the NFP report was overshadowed by collapsing Wall Street.
XAU/USD finds some support at a technical level near $1925
The US dollar and gold are in an important crossroads at the moment where the current trend is unclear. Longer-term gold has been in an incredible uptrend and since hitting a higher of USD 2,075.14 per troy once the price has pulled back 6.97%.
WTI bounces off $40.50 but there are still bearish technical signals
WTI has pulled back from the session lows on Thursday as bulls stepped in at a decent support zone. Despite a draw in both API and DoE inventory levels, the price fell yesterday as the market seemed to pricing in more of an impact from Hurricane Laura.
WTI bounces off $40.50 but there are still bearish technical signals
WTI has pulled back from the session lows on Thursday as bulls stepped in at a decent support zone. Despite a draw in both API and DoE inventory levels, the price fell yesterday as the market seemed to pricing in more of an impact from Hurricane Laura.