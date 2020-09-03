USD/CAD Price Analysis: All the stars aligned at this resistance point

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • USD/CAD trades 0.61% higher on Thursday but could not hold above 1.3150.
  • The resistance level confluenced with some key Fib zones and an oversold indicator.

USD/CAD 1-hour chart

USD/CAD has been bouncing back from its recent downtrend but today the bulls hit a brick wall. The recent change in US dollar sentiment and weaker oil prices sent the pair back up from a long term low of 1.2994 the lowest level since late January.

Looking at the chart and it is clear to see the price stopped pretty hard at the red resistance line. It was at this point the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement, 161.8% Fibonacci extension and overbought Relative Strength Index all combined and the price fell. This is not to say it was only technicals that made the price fall, as there was a US dollar reversal across the board but this sure was a key price zone.

Tomorrow the lastest US and Canadian employment figures are due to be released the US non-farm payroll number has an analyst consensus estimate of 1.4 million. The Canadian employment change is expected to be 275K. Both of which are less than last month but the Canadian figure is to projected to have the bigger decline. As well as the employment numbers the Canadian Ivey PMI figure is also due to be released and this could also have some important implications for the Canadian dollar. 

Tomorrow's data is a bit of a binary event. The USD/CAD trend is firmly a downtrend and leading into the release the resistance level could hold and send the price lower. Looking ahead much will depend on the aforementioned data and then a more accurate forecast can be made. 

USD/CAD strong technical level

Additional levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.313
Today Daily Change 0.0085
Today Daily Change % 0.65
Today daily open 1.3045
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3197
Daily SMA50 1.3381
Daily SMA100 1.3607
Daily SMA200 1.3524
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3096
Previous Daily Low 1.3038
Previous Weekly High 1.324
Previous Weekly Low 1.3048
Previous Monthly High 1.3451
Previous Monthly Low 1.302
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.306
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3073
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3023
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3002
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2966
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3081
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3117
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3139

 

 

