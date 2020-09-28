USD/CAD Price Analysis: All eyes on last week’s “double tops” above 1.3400

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD bounces off a confluence of 21 and 50-HMA.
  • Bulls can probe late July month’s low on the upside break of the “double tops”.
  • Sellers will witness multiple support lines below the SMA confluence.

USD/CAD takes the bids near 1.3400, up 0.07% on a day, during Monday’s Asian session. The loonie pair recently took a U-turn from 21 and 50-HMA confluence, which in turn takes clues from MACD to challenge the previous week’s highs marked on Thursday and Friday.

Considering the strength of the bullish momentum, not to forget strong downside supports, the quote is likely to break 1.3418/20 resistance and aim for July 30 top near 1.3460.

However, USD/CAD upside past-1.3460 will be questioned by the June 23 low of 1.3485 and the 1.3500 threshold.

On the contrary, a downside break of the aforementioned HMAs near 1.3380/85 will take a rest on the upward sloping trend line from September 22, at 1.3350 now.

In a case where USD/CAD prices slip below 1.3350, another support line from September 18, currently around 1.3310, will be the key.

USD/CAD hourly chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3398
Today Daily Change 10 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.07%
Today daily open 1.3388
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3193
Daily SMA50 1.3255
Daily SMA100 1.3465
Daily SMA200 1.3525
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3418
Previous Daily Low 1.3336
Previous Weekly High 1.3418
Previous Weekly Low 1.3171
Previous Monthly High 1.3451
Previous Monthly Low 1.302
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3387
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3367
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3343
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3298
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.326
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3426
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3463
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3508

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD consolidates biggest weekly losses in six months above 0.7000

AUD/USD consolidates biggest weekly losses in six months above 0.7000

AUD/USD keeps late-Friday pullback from 10-week low despite struggling around 0.7030. Market sentiment stays sluggish amid mixed clues, coronavirus woes keeps the US dollar strong. A light calendar keeps risk catalysts on the driver’s seat.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY bulls not convincing enough in test of resistance

USD/JPY bulls not convincing enough in test of resistance

USD/JPY bulls struggle to make headway above critical support. There are a number of factors in play from a fundamental point of view, but the technician would argue that it is too even a playing field in that respect.

USD/JPY News

Gold eyes 38.2% Fib retracement support

Gold eyes 38.2% Fib retracement support

Gold's weekly chart momentum studies have turned bearish. The weekly chart MACD histogram is now printing a deeper bar below the zero line, a sign of the strengthening of the downward momentum. 

Gold News

WTI: Bears lining-up for the 'Kill Zone'

WTI: Bears lining-up for the 'Kill Zone'

WTI is finally making its way into the kill zone. The monthly charts are offering a signal that the upside move has completed. The wick on the current candle, with 2 days and 22 hours until the close, will be filled on to the downside in weeks to come.

Oil News

US payrolls, Trump vs. Biden, gold and Brexit trade deal deadline

US payrolls, Trump vs. Biden, gold and Brexit trade deal deadline

As we move into the final quarter of the year it can be a time for reflection and a time to slow down, not so in 2020. After a year of pandemics, unpredictable stock market moves and some troubling geopolitical developments, there is still the US Presidential election.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures