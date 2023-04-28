USD/CAD Price Analysis: 50-DMA prods Loonie bears around 1.3600

- USD/CAD remains pressured after reversing from one-month high.
- Bullish MACD signals, 50-DMA challenge Loonie pair’s further downside.
- Convergence of early April top, two-week-old ascending trend line adds to the downside filters.
- Buyers need validation from seven-week-long resistance line, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
USD/CAD holds lower grounds near 1.3600 as the 50-DMA challenges the Loonies pair’s U-turn from a one-month high during early Friday. In doing so, the quote also traces the bullish MACD signals while preparing for the consecutive second weekly gain.
That said, the Loonie pair’s latest rebound may aim for a monthly high of near 1.3650. However, a downward-sloping resistance line from early March, near 1.3660 at the latest, can prod the USD/CAD bulls afterward.
Following that, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of USD/CAD downside during October-November 2022, around 1.3690, will precede the tops marked during late 2022 near the 1.3700 round figures to restrict the pair’s further upside.
It’s worth noting, however, that the Loonie pair’s successful run-up beyond 1.3700 enables it to challenge the key horizontal resistance area established since October 2022, near 1.3850-60.
On the flip side, a daily closing below the 50-DMA support of around 1.3585 isn’t a clear signal for the USD/CAD pair’s further downside as the early month high and a fortnight-old ascending trend line together highlight 1.3555 as the short-term key support.
In a case where the Loonie pair breaks the 1.3555 support confluence, the odds of witnessing a slump toward the monthly low of 1.3300 can’t be ruled out.
Overall, USD/CAD is likely to remain firmer but the upside room appears limited.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3595
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.3592
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3482
|Daily SMA50
|1.3584
|Daily SMA100
|1.3528
|Daily SMA200
|1.3426
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3646
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3589
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3563
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3343
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3862
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3508
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3611
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3624
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3572
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3552
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3515
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3628
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3665
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3685
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
