USD/CAD Price Analysis: 50-day SMA, resistance-turned-support keep buyers hopeful below 1.2800

- USD/CAD keeps recovery from 1.2765 amid bullish MACD, upbeat RSI.
- Sustained trading beyond key SMA, support line favor the bulls.
- Six-week-old falling trend line guards upside moves, 1.2630-25 adds to the downside filters.
USD/CAD extends the corrective pullback from the previous day’s low to currently around 1.2785 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. In doing so, the loonie pair holds the last week’s 50-day SMA breakout amid strong RSI and bullish MACD signals.
As a result, the latest recovery moves are likely targeting the 1.2800 threshold, for now, ahead of challenging a descending trend line resistance line from December 21, currently around 1.2870.
It should, however, be noted that the sustained trading beyond 1.2870 enables the USD/CAD bulls to question the late December tops near 1.2960 while targeting the 1.3000 psychological magnet.
Meanwhile, a downside break of a 50-day SMA level of 1.2780 needs validation from a downward sloping support line stretched from November 13, near 1.2680.
Also challenging the USD/CAD sellers are early January lows near 1.2630-25 and the previous month’s bottom surrounding 1.2590.
Overall, USD/CAD is likely to stay on the buyers’ list until it breaks 1.2625 on a daily closing basis.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2787
|Today Daily Change
|-6 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.2793
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2729
|Daily SMA50
|1.2788
|Daily SMA100
|1.2989
|Daily SMA200
|1.3256
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.287
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2782
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2881
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2686
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.259
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2815
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2836
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.276
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2727
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2672
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2848
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2903
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2937
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
