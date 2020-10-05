USD/CAD Price Analysis: 50-day SMA can challenge the bearish signals below 1.3300

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD stays on the back foot near the lowest in two weeks.
  • MACD flirts with the bears after the break of 21-day SMA, monthly support line.
  • Sellers can aim for the mid-September lows on the downside break of 50-day SMA.

USD/CAD drops to 1.3257 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. In doing so, the sellers are catching a breather around the lowest since September 21 after breaking a confluence of 21-day SMA and an ascending trend line from September 01. The MACD is also turning bearish after almost a month.

Though, the 50-day SMA level of 1.3239 becomes the key support for the USD/CAD traders to watch ahead of targeting the September 16 low near 1.3130. During the declines, the quote may rest on the 1.3200 round-figure.

In a case where the bears keep the reins past-1.3130, the 1.3100 threshold and the previous month’s low near 1.2995 will be in the spotlight.

On the contrary, the pair’s ability to bounce back beyond the 1.3266 previous support confluence, now resistance, will enable it to regain 1.3300 psychological magnet.

Should there be a further run-up beyond 1.3300, the USD/CAD bulls may aim for a 50% Fibonacci retracement of June-September downside and the previous month’s top, respectively around 1.3355 and 1.3420.

USD/CAD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3258
Today Daily Change -50 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.38%
Today daily open 1.3308
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3259
Daily SMA50 1.3244
Daily SMA100 1.3428
Daily SMA200 1.353
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3332
Previous Daily Low 1.3276
Previous Weekly High 1.3421
Previous Weekly Low 1.3267
Previous Monthly High 1.3421
Previous Monthly Low 1.2994
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.331
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3297
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3279
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.325
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3224
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3334
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3361
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.339

 

 

