USD/CAD Price Analysis: 50-day SMA can challenge the bearish signals below 1.3300

- USD/CAD stays on the back foot near the lowest in two weeks.
- MACD flirts with the bears after the break of 21-day SMA, monthly support line.
- Sellers can aim for the mid-September lows on the downside break of 50-day SMA.
USD/CAD drops to 1.3257 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. In doing so, the sellers are catching a breather around the lowest since September 21 after breaking a confluence of 21-day SMA and an ascending trend line from September 01. The MACD is also turning bearish after almost a month.
Though, the 50-day SMA level of 1.3239 becomes the key support for the USD/CAD traders to watch ahead of targeting the September 16 low near 1.3130. During the declines, the quote may rest on the 1.3200 round-figure.
In a case where the bears keep the reins past-1.3130, the 1.3100 threshold and the previous month’s low near 1.2995 will be in the spotlight.
On the contrary, the pair’s ability to bounce back beyond the 1.3266 previous support confluence, now resistance, will enable it to regain 1.3300 psychological magnet.
Should there be a further run-up beyond 1.3300, the USD/CAD bulls may aim for a 50% Fibonacci retracement of June-September downside and the previous month’s top, respectively around 1.3355 and 1.3420.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3258
|Today Daily Change
|-50 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38%
|Today daily open
|1.3308
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3259
|Daily SMA50
|1.3244
|Daily SMA100
|1.3428
|Daily SMA200
|1.353
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3332
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3276
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3421
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3267
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3421
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2994
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.331
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3297
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3279
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.325
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3224
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3334
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3361
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.339
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
