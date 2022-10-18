- USD/CAD struggles to extend the bounce off 21-DMA near fortnight low.
- Confirmation of bearish chart pattern, downbeat MACD signals favor sellers.
- Recovery remains elusive unless crossing three-week-old resistance line.
USD/CAD fades bounce off a short-term moving average while keeping the bearish break of a rising wedge around 1.3740 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Loonie pair stays depressed near the two-week low.
Given the bearish MACD signals and the confirmation of the five-week-old rising wedge formation on Monday, USD/CAD is likely to remain on the bear’s radar unless successfully crosses the 1.3850 immediate hurdle comprising the wedge’s lower line.
Even if the quote rises past 1.3850, the 1.4000 psychological magnet and the upper line of the bearish chart pattern, around 1.4030 by the press time, will challenge the upside momentum.
However, a clear run-up beyond 1.4030 won’t hesitate to challenge the May 2020 peak surrounding 1.4175.
Alternatively, the 21-DMA level near 1.3690 restricts the immediate downside of the USD/CAD pair before directing the sellers toward the monthly low of around 1.3500.
It should be noted that the 50-DMA, close to 1.3320 at the latest, appears strong support for the bears to conquer past 1.3500.
Overall, USD/CAD is likely to remain on the bear’s radar despite the latest rebound from the 21-DMA support.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.374
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17%
|Today daily open
|1.3716
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3674
|Daily SMA50
|1.3287
|Daily SMA100
|1.3078
|Daily SMA200
|1.2887
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3885
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3699
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3978
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3703
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3838
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.377
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3814
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3649
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3581
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3463
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3834
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3952
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.402
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
