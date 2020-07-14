USD/CAD Price Analysis: 21-day EMA defends bears’ attacks on 1.3600

- USD/CAD remains depressed despite the latest bounce off 1.3595.
- 50-day EMA offers strong resistance, a five-week-old support line adds to the support.
- Repeated failures to rise past-50-day EMA joins normal RSI to favor the sellers.
USD/CAD trades around 1.3600 amid the early Asian session on Wednesday. The loonie pair remains on the back foot for the second day while testing 21-day EMA. The quote earlier refreshed the monthly high to 1.3646 on Tuesday but failed to cross 50-day EMA.
Considering the bulls’ inability to cross 50-day EMA, coupled with normal RSI conditions, the USD/CAD prices are likely to remain downbeat.
However, sellers are waiting for a clear break below the 21-day EMA level of 1.3595 to beat the optimism. In doing so, an upward sloping trend line from June 10, at 1.3525 now, will be on their radars.
During the quote’s additional weakness past-1.3525, 1.3490/85 area, comprising the monthly bottom near 1.3490, becomes the key support zone.
On the contrary, the pair’s successful trading above 50-day EMA level of 1.3665 could quickly pierce 1.3700 round-figures to aim for June 26 top near 1.3715. Though, 50% Fibonacci retracement of May-June fall around 1.3745 will challenge the quote’s further upside.
Trend: Further weakness expected
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3601
|Today Daily Change
|-8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.3609
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3586
|Daily SMA50
|1.371
|Daily SMA100
|1.3831
|Daily SMA200
|1.3504
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3612
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3537
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3632
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3491
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3802
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3316
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3583
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3566
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.356
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.351
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3484
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3635
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3662
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3711
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
