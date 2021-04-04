USD/CAD Price Analysis: 200-SMA guards immediate upside below 1.2600

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD bounces off intraday low following another pullback from 200-SMA.
  • MACD flirts with the bulls, three-week-old horizontal support restricts short-term downside.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, late March’s top add to the upside barriers.

After a downbeat start to the week, USD/CAD prints corrective pullback to 1.2573 during the initial Asian session on Monday.

In doing so, the loonie pair eyes another confrontation with the 200-SMA, around 1.2585, backed by the MACD signals that recently trim bearish bias.

It should, however, be noted that 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March 05-08 declines and the March 30 high, respectively near 1.2595 and 1.2650, could test the bulls USD/CAD bulls during the quote’s further upside.

In a case where the quote rallies past-1.2650, the previous month’s peak surrounding 1.2740 will be the key to watch.

Meanwhile, the fresh pullback may take rest close to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2550 before highlighting the 1.2530-25 support area comprising multiple levels marked since March 12.

Although USD/CAD is likely to reverse from 1.2525, failures to do so may not hesitate to recall the mid-1.2400s on the chart.

USD/CAD four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.257
Today Daily Change -5 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.04%
Today daily open 1.2575
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2552
Daily SMA50 1.2641
Daily SMA100 1.2735
Daily SMA200 1.3008
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2582
Previous Daily Low 1.2528
Previous Weekly High 1.2647
Previous Weekly Low 1.2528
Previous Monthly High 1.274
Previous Monthly Low 1.2365
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2561
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2549
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2542
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2509
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2489
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2595
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2615
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2648

 

 

