USD/CAD Price Analysis: 200-HMA, weekly resistance line probe recovery moves

  • USD/CAD bulls attack the week’s high of 1.3152 flashed the previous day.
  • Monday’s lows, 200-HMA challenge immediate upside ahead of a falling trend line from October 15.
  • Sellers can look for entries below the nearby support line.

USD/CAD extends Wednesday’s upbeat performance while picking up the bids near 1.3150 during the early Asian session on Thursday.

Although bullish MACD and a short-term rising trend line portray the bulls’ return from a six-week low, multiple bottoms marked on Monday join 200-HMA around 1.3150/55 to challenge the pair’s further upside.

Even if the USD/CAD buyers manage to cross 1.3155, a one-week-old resistance line, at 1.3170, will challenge the bulls.

As a result, bears shouldn’t lose hopes unless prices stay below 1.3170. However, any major entries will be ideal if taken after the break of the adjacent support line near 1.3120.

Following that, the multi-day low, marked yesterday, near 1.3080, will probe the USD/CAD bears targeting the September month’s trough close to the 1.3000 threshold.

USD/CAD hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3149
Today Daily Change 21 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.16%
Today daily open 1.3128
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3254
Daily SMA50 1.3205
Daily SMA100 1.3352
Daily SMA200 1.354
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3204
Previous Daily Low 1.3105
Previous Weekly High 1.326
Previous Weekly Low 1.3099
Previous Monthly High 1.3421
Previous Monthly Low 1.2994
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3143
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3166
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3087
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3046
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2987
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3186
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3245
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3286

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

