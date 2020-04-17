USD/CAD Price Analysis: 200-HMA stands firm to check sellers

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD drops after taking a U-turn from the key Fibonacci retracement.
  • Bearish MACD keeps favoring the sellers but crucial HMA in focus.
  • Weekly horizontal support adds a filter to further downside.

USD/CAD declines 0.50% to 1.4010, intraday low of 1.4005, amid the initial Asian session on Friday. The pair earlier reversed from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its fall from March 31. Though, 200-HMA restricts the quote’s further downside.

Should the sellers concentrate more on the bearish MACD and break 1.40000 support, a one-week-old horizontal line around 1.3925 will be on their radars.

If at all the USD/CAD prices remain weak below 1.3925, the monthly bottom surrounding 1.3855 will be challenged.

Alternatively, 1.4070 and 50% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.4100 can offer nearby barriers to the pair’s U-turn ahead of 1.4160 figures comprising 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

Given the bulls’ ability to cross 1.4160, April 05 high near 1.4260 and 1.4300 should be targeted while holding the long positions.

USD/CAD hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.4013
Today Daily Change -68 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.48%
Today daily open 1.4081
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4116
Daily SMA50 1.376
Daily SMA100 1.345
Daily SMA200 1.3334
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4182
Previous Daily Low 1.4063
Previous Weekly High 1.4262
Previous Weekly Low 1.3931
Previous Monthly High 1.4668
Previous Monthly Low 1.3315
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4109
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4137
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4035
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.399
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3916
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4155
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4228
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4274

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

