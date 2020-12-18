USD/CAD Price Analysis: 200-HMA caps the bullish breakout near 1.2760

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • USD/CAD pullback from multi-year lows capped by 200-HMA.
  • Buyers remain hopeful amid bullish RSI on 1H chart.
  • Focus on US stimulus news and Canadian Retail Sales.

USD/CAD consolidates its recovery from the multi-year troughs, as the bulls take a breather ahead of the Canadian Retail Sales release. Markets also await fresh updates on the US stimulus talks.

Technically, the spot has entered a consolidative mode after facing rejection at the horizontal 200-hourly moving average (HMA) of 1.2759.

The immediate downside, however, remains guarded by the 100-HMA, now aligned at 1.2737.

Further south, the confluence of the 21 and 50-HMAs around 1.2930 will challenge the bears’ commitment.

Alternatively, acceptance above the 200-HMA could call for a test of the 1.2800 level.

The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) sees an uptick near 58.33, suggesting that the road to recovery likely remains intact.

The path of least resistance appears to the upside after the major confirmed a descending triangle breakout on the hourly chart earlier in the Asian session this Friday.

USD/CAD: Hourly chart

USD/CAD: Additional levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2746
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1.273
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2877
Daily SMA50 1.3038
Daily SMA100 1.3136
Daily SMA200 1.3481
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2751
Previous Daily Low 1.2689
Previous Weekly High 1.2833
Previous Weekly Low 1.2707
Previous Monthly High 1.337
Previous Monthly Low 1.2923
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2713
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2727
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2696
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2661
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2633
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2758
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2786
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2821

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

