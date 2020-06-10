USD/CAD Price Analysis: 200-day SMA probes inverted hammer on daily chart

- USD/CAD extends recovery moves from 1.3386, but stays below 200-day SMA.
- Bullish candlestick formation, coupled with oversold RSI, keeps buyers hopeful.
- March month low may entertain sellers during the fresh downside below recent lows.
USD/CAD keeps the previous day’s pullback from three-month low while taking the bids near 1.3420 amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The Loonie pair printed an inverted hammer candle on the daily chart on Tuesday. The trend reversal suggesting candlestick formation joins oversold RSI conditions to suggest the pair’s further recovery.
As a result, the 200-day SMA level of 1.3465 becomes the immediate upside target for the buyers to watch. However, the pair’s further advances depend upon how well it crosses March 09 low of 1.3517.
Should the quote manage to provide a daily closing beyond 1.3517, late-May bottom around 1.3730 might lure the buyers.
Alternatively, the pair’s downside below the weekly low of 1.3357 will negate the hopes for the bulls. In doing so, the USD/CAD prices may drop to March month low 1.3315.
In a case where the bears dominate past-1.3315, February month bottom surrounding 1.3200 could return to the charts.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3419
|Today Daily Change
|37 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28%
|Today daily open
|1.3382
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3802
|Daily SMA50
|1.395
|Daily SMA100
|1.3745
|Daily SMA200
|1.3464
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3437
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3357
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3802
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3392
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4173
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3715
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3387
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3406
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3347
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3312
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3267
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3427
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3472
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3507
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
