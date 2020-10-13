USD/CAD Price Analysis: 1.3160 holds the key to further upside

USD/CAD struggles to refresh a three-day high flashed on Tuesday.

RSI recovery from oversold conditions suggests further consolidation of the declines from 1.3420.

1.3100 offers immediate support ahead of September low.

Despite failing to extend the latest run-up past-1.3150, USD/CAD remains above 1.3100, currently around 1.3140, during the pre-Tokyo open Asian trading on Wednesday. Also favoring the odds of the pair’s further recovery is the RSI pullback from oversold territory.

However, a confluence of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of September month’s upside and a five-week-old ascending trend line, currently around 1.3155/60, challenge the quote’s immediate advances.

In a case where the USD/CAD bulls manage to cross 1.3160, 50% Fibonacci retracement and 200-bar SMA, respectively around 1.3205 and 1.3215, can entertain them ahead of September 09 top near 1.3260.

Alternatively, the 1.3100 round-figure acts as immediate support before highlighting the 1.3050/45 support area, comprising lows marked on August 28 and September 04, for USD/CAD sellers.

It should, however, be noted that the pair’s weakness below 1.3045 will not hesitate to challenge the previous month’s low surrounding 1.2995.

USD/CAD four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected