USD/CAD Price Analysis: 1.3160 holds the key to further upside

- USD/CAD struggles to refresh a three-day high flashed on Tuesday.
- RSI recovery from oversold conditions suggests further consolidation of the declines from 1.3420.
- 1.3100 offers immediate support ahead of September low.
Despite failing to extend the latest run-up past-1.3150, USD/CAD remains above 1.3100, currently around 1.3140, during the pre-Tokyo open Asian trading on Wednesday. Also favoring the odds of the pair’s further recovery is the RSI pullback from oversold territory.
However, a confluence of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of September month’s upside and a five-week-old ascending trend line, currently around 1.3155/60, challenge the quote’s immediate advances.
In a case where the USD/CAD bulls manage to cross 1.3160, 50% Fibonacci retracement and 200-bar SMA, respectively around 1.3205 and 1.3215, can entertain them ahead of September 09 top near 1.3260.
Alternatively, the 1.3100 round-figure acts as immediate support before highlighting the 1.3050/45 support area, comprising lows marked on August 28 and September 04, for USD/CAD sellers.
It should, however, be noted that the pair’s weakness below 1.3045 will not hesitate to challenge the previous month’s low surrounding 1.2995.
USD/CAD four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3141
|Today Daily Change
|26 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20%
|Today daily open
|1.3115
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3271
|Daily SMA50
|1.3224
|Daily SMA100
|1.3383
|Daily SMA200
|1.3537
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3144
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3101
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3341
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.311
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3421
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2994
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3118
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3127
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3096
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3078
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3054
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3138
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3162
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3181
